New law puts riders with disabilities 'front and center' in NJ transportation planning

New Jersey's transportation projects will now have to take the needs of people with disabilities into account, after Gov. Phil Murphy signed bipartisan legislation into law this week. The bill, S-146, which was passed unanimously by the state Legislature, requires state Department of Transportation research "to consider the transportation and mobility needs of New Jersey residents with physical, sensory, intellectual, and developmental disabilities."

“I’m glad the governor signed this bill into law," state Sen. Kristin Corrado, a North Jersey Republican who co-sponsored it, said in a statement. "These new requirements for our transportation agencies have the potential to change the lives of people with disabilities who have difficulty navigating our current public transit system.

“This legislation will make sure that anytime new public infrastructure projects are proposed we will put the mobility needs of disabled New Jerseyans front and center," she said. "All New Jersey residents, especially those with disabilities, should feel safe and confident when using public transit in this state.”

The law sets parameters for contracts issued by the New Jersey Transportation Research Bureau, a new agency within the Transportation Department.

More: Bill would require NJ schools to improve safety plans for students with disabilities

State Sen. Patrick Diegnan and Assembly members Shama Haider, Daniel Benson and Ellen Park, all Democrats, co-sponsored the bill.

Despite the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, advocates say travelers with disabilities often run into obstacles. In 2021, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department after federal investigators found multiple ADA violations at the AirTrain Rail Link station at Newark Liberty International Airport. As part of the settlement, the Port Authority agreed to $250,000 in upgrades to the monorail.

Gene Myers covers disability and mental health for NorthJersey.com and the USA TODAY Network. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: myers@northjersey.com

Twitter: @myersgene

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ law puts needs of disabled 'front and center' in transit planning