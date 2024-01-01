New law regarding inspections for bars that sell food goes into effect

North Carolina health leaders are cracking down on bars that serve food.

A new law went into effect today requiring these establishments to get permits from the health department and regular inspections, like restaurants.

Mecklenburg County said bars are no longer allowed to serve food unless they have this special permit.

ALSO READ: Trans woman says bouncer at NoDa bar attacked her, used homophobic slur

An estimated 268 bars in Mecklenburg County will be impacted.

The only exception is nonprofit county clubs, because state lawmakers exempted them from the new law.

VIDEO: Trans woman says bouncer at NoDa bar attacked her, used homophobic slur



