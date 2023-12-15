After law regulating feeding homeless, Shawnee announces proposal to ban sleeping outdoors

Celebration of Life Park, 301 E Main St, downtown Shawnee where the homeless gather. Shawnee Homeless Feeding Ordinance, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023

Just one month after a law regulating feeding the homeless downtown went into effect, the city of Shawnee announced a proposal to prohibit sleeping outdoors.

The ordinance would also prohibit "sitting, lying down, or placing items in the right-of-way between the roadway and the adjacent structure or property line," according to a city news release. The prohibition would only apply to the downtown area, bounded by Highland Street, 7th Street, Harrison Street and Kickapoo Street.

"This ordinance was drafted with the purpose of promoting family-friendly public areas, supporting tourism and businesses, accessibility for individuals with disabilities, and maintaining an inviting environment," the news release said.

The City Commissioners will vote on the "No Sit, No Lie" ordinance at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

The ordinance would not apply to those in a medical emergency, participating or watching public events, using provided private or public seating, or in line for goods and services.

Violations can be punishable by a fine if convicted by the municipal court.

Answers to frequently asked questions are available on the city's website.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Shawnee proposes ban on 'sitting, lying down' outdoors downtown