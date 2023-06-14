Law roundup: An anonymous report of chicken neglect

Jun. 14—A woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, reportedly requested to speak to a Columbia Falls Police Department officer about "chicken neglect." She told an officer she passed by a coop more than once where the chickens didn't have food or water. She gave them water and was on her way to buy chicken feed from a store. An officer checked the chickens who appeared to be fine and left a note for the owners to call.

Someone complained about youths screaming and yelling at a park. Officers advised the group of five about park hours and moved them along.

A tenant allegedly ripped up a letter of eviction and so the landlord drafted another letter in front of officers and said he would call them when the tenant returned to serve the eviction notice.

Someone's ex reportedly showed up at their home, pounded on the door, destroyed the mailbox and stole a doorbell camera. In the past, he allegedly crawled through the dog door into their home. An officer advised them to apply for a temporary restraining order and call if he showed up again.

A woman carrying a large black jacket and bag allegedly confronted a manager taking out the trash who punched her when she tried to push her way into the business. The manager went back inside and shut the door on the woman. The manager told the Kalispell Police Department they often see her in the area.

Five or six young teens were hanging out by dumpsters throwing around trash.

A man was taken to jail after reportedly kicking and throwing a lit match at a woman. The woman went into a bedroom and tried to keep the door shut despite a broken lock all while calling the police with a cell phone that had a battery at 1%. She said she wanted him to leave.

Someone reportedly heard their neighbors return home from drinking at the lake and heard yelling and noises like something being slammed against the wall. Officers responded and determined there wasn't a fight, the group was just being loud and obnoxious.

Someone was reportedly hit with a stick and had shoes and a water bottle thrown at them.

Officers cleared park pavilions of people who left behind a lot of trash and debris.

A swerving vehicle allegedly jumped a curb and hit a sign. A woman and man got out of the vehicle and yelled at each other.

Someone was reportedly tired of a man constantly speeding around the neighborhood on a motorcycle.