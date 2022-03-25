Law Roundup: Grandma's boy gets out of control

Bret Anne Serbin, Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
·1 min read

Mar. 25—A man who seemed "extremely intoxicated" was shoving people and trying to rip off their backpacks. The man, who also had a stolen vehicle, was turned over to his grandmother, according to the Kalispell Police Department.

A man said he was being stalked by another man who took a picture of his vehicle.

Someone received "harassing" text messages.

A vehicle with knives in it was stolen, then recovered.

A woman who was forbidden from being in a location hid in the bathroom until she was removed.

A man found a backpack with tools outside his camper and he suspected someone had tried to break into his camper, even though there was no visible damage.

A dog went onto a woman's property, but she yelled at it and the dog left.

Someone reported children for speeding on four-wheelers and a minibike.

A man called the police about a woman parked on the side of the road. She wasn't blocking traffic, but the man's wife suspected she was intoxicated.

Four suspects stole power tools and left the business in a blue Chevrolet motorhome.

Someone called the police because they saw a bike without tires.

A man was concerned because he saw multiple license plates in the back of a vehicle.

A man received a call from his wife stating a woman was hunched over her steering wheel. The wife had not apparently knocked on the woman's door, and when law enforcement contacted her she said she didn't need further assistance.

A vehicle was broken into, and a pocket knife and a flashlight were stolen.

A landlord walked into a residence and took photos of everyone there.

