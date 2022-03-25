Law Roundup: Grandma's boy gets out of control

Mar. 25—A man who seemed "extremely intoxicated" was shoving people and trying to rip off their backpacks. The man, who also had a stolen vehicle, was turned over to his grandmother, according to the Kalispell Police Department.

A man said he was being stalked by another man who took a picture of his vehicle.

Someone received "harassing" text messages.

A vehicle with knives in it was stolen, then recovered.

A woman who was forbidden from being in a location hid in the bathroom until she was removed.

A man found a backpack with tools outside his camper and he suspected someone had tried to break into his camper, even though there was no visible damage.

A dog went onto a woman's property, but she yelled at it and the dog left.

Someone reported children for speeding on four-wheelers and a minibike.

A man called the police about a woman parked on the side of the road. She wasn't blocking traffic, but the man's wife suspected she was intoxicated.

Four suspects stole power tools and left the business in a blue Chevrolet motorhome.

Someone called the police because they saw a bike without tires.

A man was concerned because he saw multiple license plates in the back of a vehicle.

A man received a call from his wife stating a woman was hunched over her steering wheel. The wife had not apparently knocked on the woman's door, and when law enforcement contacted her she said she didn't need further assistance.

A vehicle was broken into, and a pocket knife and a flashlight were stolen.

A landlord walked into a residence and took photos of everyone there.