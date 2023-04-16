Law roundup: Woman tires of neighbor catnappers

Apr. 16—A Columbia Falls woman alleged that her neighbors had a habit of stealing her cat and taking him into their house. She called Flathead County Sheriff's Office wanting to know what her options were other than going onto their property to retrieve the cat.

A woman corralled three mules wandering near the highway onto her Kalispell property and wasn't sure who they belonged to.

A Whitefish resident complained about a dead llama in a neighbor's field. They told deputies it died in the winter and was covered in snow and now that the snow has melted they wanted to know what could be done or if they could be told to get rid of it.

Someone reportedly went to check on a woman lying in the road and she became violent and started screaming, yelling and "got in their face." They thought she was "tweaking" on drugs.

A contractor allegedly "ghosted" a client after being paid $23,000.

A white SUV reportedly went into the river in Whitefish.

A man allegedly went to another man's place of employment and kicked his parked vehicle. The vehicle owner reported the incident to the Kalispell Police Department in case the harassment escalated.

A trio of teens reportedly threw eggs at someone's car and were jaywalking.

A woman allegedly heard pounding on her door trying to get in and thought it was her son, whom she kicked out after a brief stay. She thought he might be drunk and trying to collect his belongings, which she told him he could do, in a few days when she had time.

Someone claimed a woman fraudulently obtained an espresso machine valued at $1,695 and stole money through Ebay.

A woman's dog reportedly attacked and injured a wild rabbit during a walk and brought it home and called the police wondering what to do with it.