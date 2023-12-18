What the law says in Kansas and Missouri about alcohol sales on Christmas and New Year’s

If liquor and alcohol are part of your holiday festivities, you may need to plan ahead.

This year, both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve fall on a Sunday, while Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are on Mondays.

Some state laws and store closings in both Kansas and Missouri may limit your options for purchasing.

Here’s what you need to know.

Can I buy liquor at grocery or convenience stores on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day?

Missouri

Liquor stores are allowed to sell alcohol, beer or wine on Christmas Day if they decide to stay open, as there is no statewide liquor restriction law.

You can buy your preferred drink of choice from 6 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. at any Missouri liquor store, according to state law. Some stores may have different hours, so check in with your closest store to see when they are open.

You are also allowed to purchase cocktails to go from your favorite restaurant. A law, signed by Gov. Mike Parson in 2021, says to-go cocktails are allowed to be sold in tamper-proof, sealed containers with the purchase of food. You are limited to two drinks per meal.

Kansas

Stores are not allowed to sell alcohol or liquor on Christmas Day in Kansas. You can purchase alcohol between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Christmas and New Year’s eves, but only in cities or counties where alcohol sales have been expanded on Sundays, per Kansas law. Cities in Johnson and Wyandotte counties allow expanded alcohol sales.

Grocery and convenience stores can also sell alcohol in Kansas, but they can only carry alcoholic beverages with up to 6% alcohol by volume.

Kansas law also allows you to buy drinks from restaurants as long as they are in tamper-proof, sealed containers and purchased before 11 p.m.

Can I buy alcohol at grocery stores on Christmas or New Year’s Day?

Missouri

If a grocery store or convenience store is open and has a license to sell alcohol, yes. Some stores will be closed, like Cosentino’s, Hen House, Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, Target and Walmart, so you will need to check and see what is open on Christmas Day.

Most stores in the state will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Kansas

You can’t buy alcohol from grocery or convenience stores on Christmas Day, according to state law.

Most stores in the state will also be open on New Year’s Day, when sales are permitted.