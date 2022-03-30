New law will see man wrongly jailed for 13 years get $500,000 from Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — Paul Courteau never committed the armed robbery for which he served 13 years in prison. On Thursday, Rhode Island is expected to recognize that injustice with an award of more than a half-million dollars.

Courteau will become the first beneficiary of a new law

that allows those wrongly imprisoned to petition the presiding justice of the Superior Court for redress. The law grants up to $50,000 for each year wrongly spent behind bars.

It’s expected that Jeffrey Scott Hornoff, the former Warwick police officer who spent more than six years in prison for a murder he did not commit, will soon make a similar request, says the chief legislative sponsor of the new law. Hornoff helped lobby for the bill’s passage last year.

Courteau, who is 64, is grateful for the $558,000 that Judge Alice Gibney is expected to award him. But it can't make up for a life derailed, he said Wednesday.

“I've been through the ringer and I'm pretty focused right now in starting a new chapter in my life,” he said. “I’m happy. It’s been a long haul. Time to move on.”

A jury convicted Courteau in March 1981 of an armed robbery a year earlier at a jewelry showroom run out of the North Providence home of Cynthia and Clarence Ostalkiewicz, on Noto Drive.

Two men, one with a gun, overpowered a mail carrier heading into the house. The thieves made off with $240,000 in jewelry.

Investigators twice presented Cynthia Ostalkiewicz a photograph of Courteau before she identified him as the gunman – even though her initial description of the gunman didn't match Courteau.

Courteau, who was 21 at the time, was never there. Yet he was imprisoned until 1994, when he made parole.

His exoneration in 1999 only began after John Burke, a killer and habitual bank robber about to enter the federal witness protection program, admitted to a lifetime of crimes, including the North Providence jewelry robbery with an accomplice.

A state prosecutor said it appeared Courteau had been victimized by questionable tactics of law-enforcement officials — particularly those of a former postal inspector who said an "extremely reliable" informant had told him that Courteau had done the robbery.

Courteau, now living in Taunton, said Wednesday he’d like to buy a house with the money he receives and also start a nonprofit community program for adolescents “to give them a place to learn so they don’t make the mistakes I did.”

Hornoff, the former Warwick police officer, was convicted and imprisoned for more than six years for the 1989 murder of Victoria Cushman, to which another man finally confessed in 2002.

Hornoff won an earlier $600,000 settlement from the City of Warwick and a $64,057-a-year disability pension.

But Hornoff directed all of the settlement money to his former wife, said state Rep. Patricia Serpa, who was the chief sponsor of the wrongful conviction legislation.

On Wednesday, Serpa said Hornoff told her his lawyer had filed a compensation request with the Superior Court in February and was now waiting for a date for his hearing.

