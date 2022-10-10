Law student instrumental in proving man’s innocence has died, Georgia State officials say

Georgia State’s College of Law announced that one of its students died in a car crash last week.

It says third-year law student Alex Patafio died in the crash on Thursday.

She was pursuing a Public Interest Law & Policy Certificate and also worked as a law clerk at The Arora Law Firm.

The school said she aspired to be a criminal defense attorney and was one of 34 students participating in local pro bono projects.

“You know, we’re very happy that justice was served today,” Patafio said regarding a case Channel 2 told you about last month as she worked to prove a man’s innocence.

Arthur Manning spent six months in jail on armed robbery charges. Patafio and another law student used cellphone records to show Manning was not at the scene of the crime when it happened.

The DeKalb District Attorney’s office dropped the charges once the evidence came to light.

