'Lawful but awful': Atlanta police had better options than using lethal force in Rayshard Brooks shooting, experts say

As the already fiery debate about law enforcement in the U.S. is further fueled by the killing of a Black man fleeing from two white officers in Atlanta on Friday night, a term commonly known in police circles is likely to enter the mainstream — lawful but awful.

That’s the phrase police apply to killings that may be technically legal but could have been avoided.

Surveillance video shows 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was running away after resisting arrest in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant when he was shot by officer Garrett Rolfe, who, on Sunday, was fired. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday said Brooks died of two gunshot wounds to his back and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

After being questioned for falling asleep in his car in the restaurant's drive-thru line, Brooks had wrestled with the police when they tried to handcuff him and took officer Devin Brosnan’s Taser, firing it once at Rolfe as he gave pursuit with his own Taser in hand.

Was shooting Brooks the best practice in that situation? Three experts consulted by USA TODAY said there were better options.

Kalfani Ture, an assistant professor of criminal justice at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, served as a police officer in the Atlanta metropolitan area for five years. Ture said the Atlanta Police Department is highly regarded for its training, and the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Sunday that Rolfe had taken a nine-hour course on deescalation alternatives in late April.

And yet, he decided to shoot.

“Would I have shot Rayshard Brooks? My answer is no,’’ Ture said. “It’s a questionable use of force, but there are many officers who may find this a lawful use of force. So, it’s one of those things we call in law enforcement ‘lawful but awful,’ meaning that the officer could have taken alternative action that did not result in the civilian’s death.’’

One might have been to pursue Brooks from a distance and call for backup.

Steve Ward, a retired California police chief, told USA TODAY he "often pursued on foot for very long distances because I knew help was on the way."

"My fellow officers were always there for me and yet there were a few times that the violator got away," Ward said. "As a chief, I told this story and the new officers were astounded that I didn’t use all my less lethal tools that were provided. I told them I did, it’s called a radio and time."

But, he added, "I was not running after someone that had a police weapon in a parking lot of patrons."

While Ward said he was never in a situation in which "a subject overpowered two officers and took their weapon" during his nearly 30-year career, he still believed Rolfe reacted too quickly with force.

Asked if the Atlanta officer had better options, he said, "For me: Yes."

'Black people don’t want to be taken into custody' because of distrust of police

The shooting of Brooks is not nearly as cut-and-dried an excessive use of force as the case of George Floyd, the Black man who died May 25 when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, Ture said. Video of that killing precipitated global protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

Rolfe could have mistaken the Taser that Brooks aimed at him as he fled for a handgun, Ture conceded, although he pointed out this one was yellow and likely easy to recognize. Plus, Ture noted the officers had patted down Brooks after he stepped out of the car, before taking and failing a sobriety test.

Part of what led to this tragic conclusion is the well-earned distrust African Americans have of police, who tend to treat Blacks and Latinos as especially dangerous, Ture said. The interactions captured on video between Brooks and the officers were cordial until they tried to handcuff him.