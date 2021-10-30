Lawmaker challenges colleagues to ride along with police

Oct. 29—COLUMBUS — Pointing to the recent shooting of a highway patrol officer near Findlay, state Rep. Haraz Ghanbari (R., Perrysburg) this week issued a challenge to fellow elected officials to ride along with police, firefighters, and other first-responders to see their days through their eyes.

He called on those with the power to make decisions affecting these officers to ride along for an entire shift.

"Now I hear from chiefs of police, sheriffs, [and] individuals within the patrol and other law-enforcement organizations that they're struggling to get men and women to simply come in the door and take that test" to become officers, Mr. Ghanbari said.

He has done multiple ride-alongs with local police and state troopers in his Wood County district. He was joined in a news conference by fellow Republican lawmakers who have either worn such uniforms themselves or have also done ride-alongs with law officers.

"The importance of this ... is for the elected officials to get engaged and to see where they're making investments," said state Rep. Phil Plummer (R., Dayton), a former Montgomery County sheriff. "They control the purse strings. Some of them want to control law enforcement policies.

"So if you have the purse strings and want to control policies, get engaged and understand what the officers are doing on a daily basis, find out what their equipment looks like, what their training has been like lately," he said.

Trooper Josef M. Brobst was shot with his own service weapon during an Oct. 6 scuffle with a driver he'd just pulled over for speeding on I-75. After smelling marijuana, the trooper asked Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42, of Muskegon, Mich., to exit his vehicle.

Hathorn fled the scene after the shooting, but was later arrested and charged in Hancock County with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The trooper was released from a hospital a few days later.

Dashcam video of the incident was later released that showed what happened.

Story continues

"When these incidents happen, we all need to take a moment and allow the facts to come forward," Mr. Ghanbari said. "But so often there's a rush to judgment, there's a headline that has to be written, there's a click that has to be made, there's internet traffic that has to be driven to a certain web site, and the narrative begins to shift."

The lawmakers pointed to $10 million in grants to help police departments purchase body cameras that was included in Ohio's current two-year budget that took effect July 1. Mr. Ghanbari said lawmakers are also looking at legislation dealing with 911 and communications platforms.

But lawmakers have yet to act on most of the police reforms that Gov. Mike DeWine first proposed last year following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at a police officer's hands. That officer has since been convicted of murder.

Among the Republican governor's proposals were efforts to weed out "bad apple" officers and remove them, and mandate that all state troopers and police officers be equipped with body cameras.

"A ride-along is one way to know what police do and the tools and protection they need to be more effective," state Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D., Toledo) said on Friday. "As a former mayor and working closely with police, I know that our legislature can be schizophrenic.

"On one hand they can be very pro-police," she said. "On the other hand they pass legislation that makes their [officers'] job more dangerous. Not even getting to the governor's push for reform, [House Bill] 227 just passed out of [the House] Government Oversight [committee]: a permitless concealed-carry bill for handguns."

The Fraternal Order of Police opposes that bill, arguing it would compromise officer safety.