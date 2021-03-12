Lawmaker demands U.S. Postal Service turn over vehicle contract

Carolyn Maloney leads a hearing about coronavirus preparedness and response in Washington
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Friday demanded the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) release a contract it awarded to Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles.

Some Democrats in Congress have been critical that the USPS awarded a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense, a unit of Oshkosh Corp, to build a mix of gasoline-powered and electric delivery vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc to build an all-electric fleet.

Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat who chairs the committee that oversees the USPS, said "a thorough review is warranted to ensure the award process is free from undue influence and potential interference."

She demanded USPS release the final contract, all offers submitted, records of negotiations and evaluation factors by March 26.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has committed to at least 10% of the fleet being electric vehicles but he said in a letter on Thursday that with government assistance the USPS could commit to making a majority of the fleet electric within 10 years. He added that the USPS needs about $8 billion to electrify the new fleet to the "maximum extent" feasible.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Still a mystery: Was the Capitol riot planned far in advance?

    A federal prosecutor said the Justice Department does not yet have someone "explicitly saying our plan is to force entry into the Capitol."

  • Miami-Dade government employee who wrote tirade against trans people suspended for 3 days

    The media aide at the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners who wrote a slur-laden column against transgender people was suspended for three days without pay this week as a result of the tirade.

  • BMW says wind is at its back after pandemic dents 2020 profit

    BMW said on Thursday that it was back on a profitable track in 2021 after recovering from shutdowns and a serious dent to sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of last year. The premium German carmaker said it would have five fully-electric models available this year, as it races alongside the rest of the industry to roll out new zero-emission models in the face of tightening CO2 emissions targets in Europe and China. Plant shutdowns in the first half of 2020 to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus led many in the industry to expect a disastrous year, but a market rebound spurred by China helped the industry recover faster than expected.

  • Renault to sell its stake in Daimler to reduce debt

    Renault said in a statement that it would sell its 16.45 million Daimler shares through a placement to qualified investors via an accelerated bookbuilding process. Based on Daimler's closing share price of 72.09 euros per share on Thursday, Renault's stake would be worth a little more than 1.18 billion euros ($1.41 billion). "The industrial partnership between the Renault Group and Daimler remains unchanged and is not impacted by this financial transaction," Renault said.

  • Renault to Sell $1.4 Billion Daimler Stake, Maintain Partnership

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA has sold its stake in Daimler AG for 1.14 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to secure funds for its turnaround efforts after a record annual loss.The French carmaker exited its entire 1.5% holding in Daimler, according to a statement Friday. Renault divested its shares via a placement at 69.50 euros a piece.Proceeds from the sale will allow Renault to “accelerate the financial de-leveraging of its automotive activity,” the company said. Renault and Daimler have said their industrial partnership that dates back more than a decade will continue.Renault warned investors last month of another challenging year following a worse-than-expected 8 billion-euro annual net loss. Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo’s daily battles to secure enough semiconductors to keep plants open are complicating his attempt to steer the company out of the rut it’s been in since long-time leader Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in late 2018.Timely ExitDaimler shares have surged since the Mercedes-Benz maker announced plans early last month to spin off its truck unit. The stock closed Wednesday at a three-year high, valuing the company at 77.1 billion euros.Renault informed Daimler in advance of its plan to offload its holding, a spokesperson for the German carmaker said. BNP Paribas SA and HSBC Holdings Plc are advising on the sale, according to people familiar with the matter.Cashing in its stake in Daimler allows Renault to pay down debt and protect credit ratings that have been assigned a negative outlook by Moody’s Investors Service, Standard & Poor’s and others.In January, de Meo laid out plans to gradually restore profit margins to pre-pandemic levels and generate a cumulative total of about 3 billion euros of cash by 2023. The company aims to bring in more than double that amount by 2025.Another EraRenault and Daimler’s cross-shareholding and partnership originated in 2010 under then-CEOs Ghosn and Dieter Zetsche. The two regularly hosted joint press conferences at car shows before Japanese police arrested Ghosn in late 2018 on suspicion of financial misconduct. Zetsche stepped down from Daimler the following year.There may be less strategic rationale for the tie-up to continue. Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius laid out plans in October to put less emphasis on volume and take Mercedes more upscale to boost profits.The two companies’ past collaboration included working together on Smart ForTwo and Renault Twingo small cars. In early 2019, Daimler announced plans to team up with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, its largest shareholder, to form a joint venture and transform Smart into an all-electric brand based in China.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla In Talks With Tata Power For India Charging Infrastructure

    Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which is gearing up to sell electric vehicles in India, is laying the groundwork for the international expansion. What Happened: The U.S. EV giant is in exploratory talks with Tata Power regarding charging infrastructure, a CNBC-TV18 report said. Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Talks between Tesla and Tata Power are in the initial stages, and no agreement has been reached as of yet, the report said. Tesla is initially planning to open two to three sales outlets as part of its India foray, the report added. Related Link: How Bitcoin, Demand Are Driving Tesla Shares Lower The chief minister of the Indian state of Karnataka said last month that Tesla will establish its manufacturing base in the state. In January, Tesla registered its office as Tesla Motors India & Energy Pvt Ltd, in Bangalore, the capital city of Karnataka, and also named three directors. Why It's Important: Electric vehicle adoption is heavily reliant on the availability of a nationwide network of fast-charging infrastructure. It therefore comes as a no surprise that Tesla is working on infrastructure ahead of EV sales in India. Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM), which is a sister company of Tata Power, is gearing to launch its own all-electric SUV — the Jaguar I-Pace — this month. The company has reportedly set up charging infrastructure at key locations such as restaurants, offices, malls and highways across major Indian cities. At last check, Tesla shares were down 2.76% to $680.27. Related Link: Why Tesla Will Find Indian Auto Market A Tough Nut To Crack See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla's February Sales Growth In China Shows 'Major Directional Swing,' Analyst SaysTesla Supplier Panasonic To Buy US Supply Chain Software Company Blue Yonder For .5B: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Seth Meyers Mocks Tucker Carlson And His Royal Family Obsession

    The "Late Night" comedian looked at how much time the Fox News host spent discussing the topic he claims not to care about.

  • Tesla in talks with India's Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure -report

    Tesla Inc is exploring an arrangement with Indian conglomerate Tata Sons' power generation unit, Tata Power, to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources. Shares of Tata Power rose 5.5% to their best closing level since June 2014 after the report, which comes as the Palo Alto-based electric-car maker gears up for an India launch later this year with plans to import and sell its Model 3 electric sedan. Tesla will set up an electric-car manufacturing unit in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

  • Visits to Humphrey Yogart tripled after Meghan Markle name-dropped her former workplace during her Oprah interview

    A rep for the frozen-yogurt shop in Los Angeles says business has been booming since Meghan Markle gave it a shout-out during her Oprah interview.

  • Exclusive: Myanmar's first satellite held by Japan on space station after coup

    Myanmar's first satellite is being held on board the International Space Station following the Myanmar coup, while Japan's space agency and a Japanese university decide what to do with it, two Japanese university officials said. The $15 million satellite was built by Japan's Hokkaido University in a joint project with Myanmar's government-funded Myanmar Aerospace Engineering University (MAEU).

  • UPS Needs To Play Weekend Warrior To Catch Up To FedEx

    At UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS), a project aimed at cutting one day from transit times for all its U.S. ground parcel deliveries has been dubbed "Our Fastest Ground Ever." It is indeed an ambitious endeavor to merge UPS' network infrastructure and technology to shrink the time between pickup and delivery of 15 million or so daily shipments. The program, which kicked in solidly late last year, has made good progress. Today, 90% of UPS' ground-parcel shipments move in one- to three-day transit times. More than half of the improvements under the initiative have come from shrinking two- to four-day transit times to one to three days. To speed deliveries, UPS has diverted millions of parcels from the railroads — it is a huge intermodal customer — to two-person, over-the-road sleeper teams. But there's a hole in Big Brown's delivery net: Its weekend operations lag behind those of arch-rival FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), which possesses an internally controlled seven-day-a-week delivery network. Until UPS can raise its weekend game to match its rival, it may not gain the traction it needs in the time-in-transit battle that will likely determine supremacy in e-commerce delivery. Weekend operations are a crucial lubricant in keeping parcels flowing and customers happy. With buyers and sellers demanding shorter purchase-to-delivery times, sellers must fulfill an order as fast as possible, and carriers must deliver in all good haste. Transit times are measured in calendar days instead of weekdays, and weekend services must provide deliveries, pickup options and the advancement of shipments for delivery the following Monday or Tuesday. All of the above is the view of Josh Taylor, senior consultant at Shipware LLC, a parcel consultancy. Taylor is anything but an outsider looking in. Before joining Shipware in January, he spent more than 17 years at UPS, often in roles putting him at the center of the daily parcel scrum. Taylor worked on UPS' weekend services project that was launched a couple of years ago. He wrote the text that appears on UPS' website describing the operation. Taylor's team and the Fastest Ground Ever group worked so closely together that the two effectively merged earlier this year, he said. In a separate position, Taylor developed UPS' go-to-market platforms to support its revenue management strategy. Not surprisingly, Taylor refers to himself on his LinkedIn page as a "UPS Expert." In a detailed analysis provided to FreightWaves on UPS' positioning vis-a-vis FedEx, Taylor said both carriers are neck and neck in the battle over the speed of business-to-business (B2B) deliveries. An "unweighted" average of all lane pairings gives FedEx a modest lead, Taylor said. However, because UPS focuses its time-in-transit improvements on higher-volume lanes, it has the slight upper hand if the analysis measures the length of time between the pickup and delivery of actual packages, Taylor said. However, it is in the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment, which has become the holy grail for delivery due to the exponential surge in e-commerce activity, where FedEx is the "clear winner," Taylor said. That's because FedEx Ground's Home Delivery unit delivers to nearly 100% of the U.S. population on Saturday and to about 95% on Sunday, Taylor said. By contrast, UPS' Ground Residential service reports 75% population coverage on Saturday and near zero on Sunday, although the Postal Service delivers some Sunday volume, according to Taylor. FedEx matches UPS in delivering 90% of its volume within one to three days. There is little performance differential on B2C parcels picked up on Mondays and Tuesdays, Taylor noted. Because of FedEx's wider weekend coverage, the gap emerges on Wednesdays and widens as the traditional workweek progresses, he said. For example, packages picked up by FedEx on Thursday are typically delivered on Saturday or Sunday, depending on the transit times. Because of its smaller Saturday coverage area and virtually no deliveries on Sunday, UPS' Ground Residential may not deliver a package picked up on Thursday until Monday or Tuesday, Taylor said. By Friday, FedEx is faster than UPS on more than half of all shipments due to its broader Saturday and Sunday coverage. By contrast, about a quarter of UPS' Friday pickups with one-day transit times are not delivered until Monday, with all two- and three-day transit time volumes not delivered until Tuesday or Wednesday, Taylor said. UPS offers Saturday pickups as a regular service offering. Currently, some packages picked up by UPS on Saturday are delivered on Monday. While the numbers are small, they could grow now that Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) requires sellers on its site to provide Saturday pickups and deliveries through their service partners if they want to remain eligible to sell goods on Amazon's wildly popular Prime service but still use their own delivery providers. The new requirements, which took effect Feb. 1, are designed to improve what Amazon has said is woeful delivery performance under the Seller Fulfilled Prime service. UPS had planned to make Juan Perez, its chief information and engineering officer, available for an interview to discuss the time-in-transit program. However, the interview never materialized. The accelerated transit times and the expanded weekend service took life under David P. Abney, who was UPS' CEO until June 2020. Carol B. Tomé, Abney's successor, supports the program, saying faster delivery times are a top priority of small to midsize businesses that UPS covets because they generate higher margins. However, Tomé has not followed through on plans to expand Sunday operations, and UPS has not announced any meaningful expansion of weekend services, according to Taylor. On the company's most recent analyst call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year results, CFO Brian Newman made "vague references to not being done" with transit-time enhancements, Taylor noted. However, the "lack of funding or specific plan should be a more reliable barometer for UPS' true intentions," he said. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPostal Service Earmarking B To Boost Share Of Package MarketPilots Ask FedEx To Halt Hong Kong Layovers Over COVID Rules© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Senior Biden officials to confront Chinese counterparts in Anchorage on U.S., ally concerns

    Following the Trump administration’s increasingly bitter relations with China, senior Biden officials are in the process of setting the tone for a competitive coexistence with Beijing before a meeting with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska next Thursday.

  • A $15 minimum wage would lift millions out of poverty with 'limited negative effects' on aggregate income, Morgan Stanley says

    The bank report saw "substantial" benefits from lifting millions out of poverty via an increased minimum wage, with a "minimal" impact on employment.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

    A Congress riven along party lines has approved the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, as President Joe Biden and Democrats claimed a major triumph on legislation marshaling the government’s spending might against twin pandemic and economic crises that have upended a nation. The House gave final congressional approval Wednesday to the sweeping package by a near party line 220-211 vote precisely seven weeks after Biden entered the White House and four days after the Senate passed the bill. Republicans in both chambers opposed the legislation unanimously, characterizing it as bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the crises are easing.

  • AMC bets on vaccine rollouts to boost revenue

    AMC- the cinema chain that has been slammed by the health crisis - says the rollout of vaccines and new blockbuster movie releases should boost sales this year. With movie theaters welcoming back customers in New York City, about 90% of the chain’s theaters were open as of Friday. It expects its European theaters will reopen in time for major releases. And those delayed releases could also spur sales. Among the big titles set to hit AMC’s silver screens May onwards: Walt Disney’s “Black Widow,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.” That would help AMC snap back from a nearly 89% slump in quarterly revenue and a net loss that widened to $946 million. The health crisis had forced AMC and its rivals to raise new capital to stay afloat, but now, analysts expect AMC’s revenue to more than double this year. But CEO Adam Aron told analysts this week, “The real salvation of our company will be because of vaccination.” He says the focus is no longer on survival. AMC shares have nearly quintupled so far this year partly because it’s one of the ‘meme stocks’ popular among retail traders on online forums. Its shares rose in early trading Thursday.

  • Shop Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman’s Home Style

    Among the stylish and textural pieces that fill the home of AD’s April cover stars are furnishings that are comfortable, versatile, and refreshingly affordableOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Afghan reinvents himself as a mushroom farmer

    Rasool Rezaie has reinvented himself as a mushroom farmerThe Afghan set up his own farm about two years agoafter his application for asylum in Europe was rejectedAt first Rezaie cultivated mushrooms in one room of his homeNow he takes 30 kilograms of oyster mushrooms to markets every day'When I returned to Afghanistan, I was not very sure for the first two years whether I would succeed in this profession or not, so I decided to be a shopkeeper, until one day I came up with the idea of creating a mushroom farm and I said to myself, 'when I have experience of this profession, why shouldn't I do it?' That's why I started doing this in Afghanistan and thank God people have welcomed my work so far."His ultimate hope is to encourage other farmers to grow mushrooms instead of the lucrative poppy

  • Severe kidney problems seen with COVID-19; second vaccine dose should not be delayed for cancer patients

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Sudden kidney problems from severe COVID-19 appear to be worse, and longer-lasting, than kidney problems that develop in other seriously ill patients, a new study found. Doctors at five hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island studied 182 patients with COVID-19-associated acute kidney injury (AKI) and 1,430 patients with AKI not associated with the coronavirus.

  • Dr. Seuss' illustrations reveal just how ingrained anti-Asian racism is in America

    One illustration shows an Asian man with bright yellow skin, slanted eyes, a pigtail and conical hat, holding chopsticks and a bowl of rice over the words “a Ch