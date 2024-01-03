Lawmaker introduces bill to ban 'political flags' in schools
Lawmaker introduces bill to ban 'political flags' in schools
Lawmaker introduces bill to ban 'political flags' in schools
Back in mid-September, a pair of Massachusetts lawmakers introduced a bill “to ensure the responsible use of advanced robotic technologies.” The bill has had a hearing already, which is wonderful news.
In posts to his social media website, former President Donald Trump offers up new defenses for his actions during and leading up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.
This RFID-blocking bifold vacation saver is nearly 35% off.
The clip of the woman in the French Quarter aired during the third quarter.
The US reportedly asked ASML "weeks before" the export ban deadline to halt some chipmaking machine shipments to China.
Hey, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter recapping the week that was in tech. Typically, the stretch between Christmas and New Year's Day tends to be on the sleepier side -- but that wasn't the case in 2023.
The biggest stories this year: How OpenAI's ChatGPT has changed the world in just a year, Apple's switch to USB-C on the iPhone 15 brings more cable confusion, Microsoft officially owns Activision Blizzard.
Kids can form parasocial attachments to their favorite characters and YouTubers. Is it ever a problem?
Earlier this month, at the Slush tech conference in Helsinki, this editor had the opportunity to sit down with Sanna Marin, the popular former prime minister of Finland who became known internationally for socializing with friends, but whose accomplishments in office are far more significant, including successfully pushing Finland to join NATO to better protect the country from its neighbor Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Marin, who opted out of Finnish politics in September, works today at the Tony Blair Institute as a strategic counselor; she is also working on a startup with one of her longtime political advisors.
The GLC isn't without faults, but in a generally imperfect segment, it still sits among the class leaders.
But the movement can't rest on its laurels going into 2024.
Arkane’s time-bending FPS/mystery game Deathloop is free on PC for Amazon Prime members. The deal ends on January 10 and requires a linked Epic Games account.
A 1998 Ford Contour SVT, now crashed in Colorado. You could only get these with a manual, which probably turned off a lot of buyers.
Talk about a gift that keeps on giving: Take online classes taught by celebrities, chefs and other experts in their field.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap all the Christmas Eve NFL action from Sunday and give their instant takeaways and analysis. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting the biggest games of the day, including the Miami Dolphins defeating the Dallas Cowboys, Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns showing that they're contenders and the Detroit Lions winning a division for the first time since 1993. Next, the dynamic duo move on to recapping the rest of Saturday and Sunday's games one by one, as Fitz and Frank go back and forth on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their win streak, the New York Jets and whether jobs should be on the line, a disappointing showing from the Indianapolis Colts and more. The hosts finish off the show by giving their expectations for the Christmas Day games.
The International Trade Commission has sided with the company that accused Apple of infringing on its patents related to blood oxygen monitoring.
A prime legal battleground for the tech world in 2024 will be a series of efforts by US states to erode the reach of social media.
These stylish, cozy bottoms have earned more than 12,000 perfect ratings.
Changing how the Watch measures oxygen saturation, Apple believes, could help keep the Watch on shelves during the busy holiday shopping season.
The guidance sent to schools allows for multi-time transfers in football and other sports to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall or in the spring and then play immediately next year without a waiver.