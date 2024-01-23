Lawmaker introduces bill to honor Roberto Clemente with commemorative coins

A lawmaker has introduced legislation meant to honor a legendary Pittsburgh Pirate.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D) of New York introduced the Roberto Clemente Commemorative Coin Act back in December alongside Pennsylvania representatives Chris Deluzio (D) and Guy Reschenthaler (R).

The purpose of the legislation is to mint commemorative coins recognizing the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente.

If the act were to pass, the Secretary of the Treasury would mint thousands of $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins and half-dollar clad coins. Each coin would be designed to be “emblematic of the life of Roberto Clemente including his human rights activism and baseball stardom legacy.” At least one design would bear his image.

Clemente played 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, earning two World Series crowns with the team. He also was named 15 All-Star teams, was the NL’s MVP in 1966 and won 12 straight Gold Gloves beginning in 1961. He finished with 3,000 hits, the 11th player in MLB history to achieve that feat.

In 1973, Clemente was posthumously inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and awarded a Congressional Gold Medal of Honor.

The legislation has been referred to the House Committee on Financial Services.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh school, business closings and delays Multiple departments respond to three-alarm house fire in Bethel Park Man in critical condition after being attacked, hit with metal in Butler County; suspect in custody VIDEO: ‘He didn’t even slow down’: Beltzhoover neighbors watch car barrel through 2 poles, house DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts