Lawmaker to offer measure allowing Americans to seize jets, yachts of Russia billionaires





Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) is introducing a measure that would allow U.S. citizens to seize yachts and jets of sanctioned Russians.

"Corrupt Russian oligarchs have enabled Putin's war," the lawmaker tweeted. "We must use every tool at our disposal to stand up to Russia and stand with Ukraine."

Gooden wants to use letters of marque and reprisal, a license allowing citizens to engage in reprisals against citizens or vessels of another nation. The exclusive power to grant letters of marque lies with Congress pursuant to Article I of the Constitution.

He told Fox News that President Biden is "not acting swiftly enough to seize the property of Russian oligarchs."

Gooden's office did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

Former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas) introduced the "Marque and Reprisal Act of 2001", in the aftermath of 9/11 and suggested Congress take up a similar measure against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).