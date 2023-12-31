Lawmaker seeks to outlaw necrophilia in New Mexico

Dec. 30—A legislator from the East Mountains is introducing a bill that would make having sex with a corpse illegal in New Mexico.

Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, announced Saturday that she would introduce a bill outlawing necrophilia to the House of Representatives.

The bill was not filed as of Saturday afternoon.

In a news release, Lord said she expected the bill to "garner widespread support as there is effectively universal opposition to the abhorrent practice."

While necrophilia is illegal in many states, there is no law against it in such states as New Mexico, Wyoming and Indiana.

"Obviously, topics like these are disgusting and uncomfortable to even discuss," Lord said in a statement. "But as a representative to my friends and neighbors, I have an obligation to not shy away from confronting unpleasant issues, but to address them head-on."

Lord said that the bill "should be a no-brainer and uncontroversial" for both sides of the aisle.