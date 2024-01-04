Lawmaker wants to end City of Pittsburgh’s ‘sanctuary city’ status, ban designation statewide

A local lawmaker wants to do away with the City of Pittsburgh’s “sanctuary city” status.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca spoke with Rep. Ryan Warner, who says the designation hurts more than it helps. Warner, who is from Fayette County, has introduced legislation that would stop any municipality in Pennsylvania from designating itself as a sanctuary municipality.

The bill is in the beginning stages — but if made into a law, it would prevent Pittsburgh and Allegheny County from labeling themselves a sanctuary city and county.

In our area, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties are both designated as “sanctuary counties,” meaning these counties have laws that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.

In Warner’s proposed bill, sanctuary cities would be banned in Pennsylvania and would require a law enforcement officer to notify immigration and customs enforcement, if an undocumented immigrant commits a crime.

“We have a national crisis on our hands,” Warner said. “It’s not just PA, I’m trying to do our part in what we can do in PA. We have a national crisis at the border right now.”

“We need to welcome immigrants to our region for population, stabilization and economic growth. It’s just the right thing to do,” Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said in part.

