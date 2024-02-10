Lawmakers advancing possible solution to potential staggering property tax increases

TechCrunch

Yesterday, NinjaOne, an IT platform for endpoint management, security and visibility, announced that it raised $231.5 million in a Series C funding round led by Iconiq Growth. The mammoth round, which was joined by Frank Slootman, the chairman and CEO of Snowflake, and Amit Agarwal, the president of Datadog, values NinjaOne at $1.9 billion, according to co-founder and CEO Sal Sferlazza. Sferlazza says that NinjaOne wasn't looking to fundraise, but received inbound interest from "numerous" potential investors -- including Iconiq, apparently.