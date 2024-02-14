Lawmakers aim to outsource Iowa audits. Auditor's office says it's 'recipe for corruption'

Iowa Republicans want to allow state agencies to outsource their annual audits, proposing a bill that State Auditor Rob Sand's office is calling a political play to undermine Iowa's sole statewide elected Democrat.

Senate File 2311, which advanced out of a subcommittee Wednesday a day after being introduced, would permit departments to fulfill their annual audit obligation by "employing a certified public accountant to perform the audit and submitting the results to the auditor of state."

Republicans called the proposal a common-sense solution to an increasingly short-staffed field in Iowa, arguing that state agencies should have the same ability as local governments and school districts to go to outside firms for their audits.

"Accountants believe they have a high ethical standard and can deliver this, and would deliver it well, with the flexibility that would bring efficiency and effectiveness to state government as well," said Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny, the sponsor of the bill.

John McCormally, Sand's chief of staff, outlined the auditor's office total opposition to the bill in testimony Wednesday. The office believes that the legislation "overturns the will of the voters" by going around the auditor's office, could lead to agencies seeking more compliant and less invasive audits, would drive up costs on taxpayers and does not protect whistleblowers.

"This is a recipe for corruption," McCormally said. "It's really easy to get away with things when you have the ref on your team."

He pushed back on Bousselot's comparison to local and school audits, emphasizing that those audits were still subject to further review.

The proposal comes a year after the Legislature passed a law curbing Sand's investigative powers and barring him from taking another statewide office to court to enforce a document subpoena.

Bousselot, who also led last year's bill, disagreed with the auditor's office about whether the auditor's office would be able to review outside accountants' audits once they have been submitted.

He replied "yes," but McCormally said that was "simply not true," later citing language in the bill that he says would likely bar the office from re-auditing or overseeing submitted audits.

Marlys Gaston, who formerly worked in the auditor's office, told lawmakers the bill would likely also prevent the auditor's office from releasing an opinion on the whole state after annual audits are conducted; for one to be issued, extra work would be required to receive financial statements and issue separate opinions on individual departments.

"You're increasing the cost exponentially by doing that," Gaston said.

McCormally said that although the auditor's office had yet to do a full analysis of the cost, he estimated the process would cost upwards of $5 million.

Bousselot was joined in advancing the bill by Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, who said it was "not partisan, it's good government."

Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, decried the legislation as "bad business" and a "neutering" of the auditor's office.

"We have one Democrat elected statewide, one," Bisignano said. "And he's the auditor, unfortunately for you, because he's the guy that can look in to see what the rest of you are doing. That seems to be a problem here now."

The bill is scheduled to be considered by a full committee Wednesday afternoon, with the first "funnel" date of the session scheduled for the end of the week; all bills must have passed out of committee by then or are considered dead.

