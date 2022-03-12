Lawmakers approve $106 million in federal funds to expand Oklahoma nursing, water projects

A legislative committee has approved $106 million to expand nursing school programs, build new water infrastructure and repair faulty dams, recommending several projects across the state to receive federal pandemic relief funding.

The Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding, a bipartisan committee made up of members from the state House and Senate, approved five projects Thursday that had been previously approved by subcommittees reviewing requests for a piece of Oklahoma’s $1.87 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Final approval is needed from Gov. Kevin Stitt to release the funds.

“This is a game-changer for western Oklahoma’s health care system,” said Diana Lovell, president of Southwestern Oklahoma State University, which received approval from the committee for $10 million to complete a new 55,000-square-foot facility that will expand the school’s nursing and pharmacy program.

The university graduated 128 bachelors of nursing students in 2021, Lovell said, but the expansion can increase that number to 300 by 2030.

Murray State College received approval for $1.78 million to expand its nursing program, which had to turn away 138 applicants this year because of a lack of space, college President Tim Faltyn said.

Efforts continue to address Oklahoma's nursing needs

Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, who presented the two projects, said he hoped to bring another four proposals before the committee at its next meeting.

“If we get all of these proposals across the finishing line I think we are looking at 1,000 (new) nurses,” Hilbert said.

Patti Davis, president of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, told lawmakers last month that investing in hospital staffing is a critical need and that the number of nurses needed to be increased by 40% just to meet current demands.

“We continue to see our hospitals report they have less ability to staff a bed,” Davis told the Health and Human Services Working Group of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding last month. “They have a bed, they have the equipment, but they don't have the staff to put at that bed.”

Before Thursday’s meeting, the committee had only approved $2 million in relief funds to map the state's broadband infrastructure and $7.5 million for the Oklahoma Children's Hospital to expand its emergency department to accommodate more kids with behavioral health concerns.

Water projects win funding approval

Also approved by the committee on Thursday was another $95 million in funding for water infrastructure projects across the state, including 17 miles of pipeline to improve the Lugert-Altus Irrigation District.

The Oklahoma Water Resources Board will receive $50 million to disburse through community-based grants for local water repair projects and dam repairs.

States have to allocate their federal relief funding by the end of 2024 and spend it by 2026, giving Oklahoma lawmakers the chance to be deliberate about which projects they choose.

“There’s a reason the federal government has given us so long to administer the program because this is very complex,” said Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City. “We are trying really hard to make sure these are statewide projects, and I think we are doing a good job of that.”

The federal stimulus funds were meant to help states recover from the pandemic, and state officials said everything from water to addressing nursing shortages impacts public health.

The committee also voted Thursday to close the application portal at the end of the month, which has already received nearly 800 requests.

