Lawmakers approve 'parental bill of rights' over child's pronouns, sensitive school lessons

MADISON – Assembly Republicans on Thursday revisited an effort to codify a set of rights granted to parents and guardians over their children in school, including the right to determine the child's name and pronouns used at school and the right to withdraw a student from lessons for personal or religious reasons.

The bill passed 62-35 and awaits action from the Senate. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is likely to veto the proposal if it makes it to his desk, as he has done with similar legislation in the past.

Asked about the prospect of a veto, bill author Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Racine, said he wouldn't introduce legislation unless he were hopeful for its success.

"At some point in time, we have to get back to the way Gov. (Tommy) Thompson governed, and that was that we do things for what's best for the families in Wisconsin and not be in that partisan divide continually," he told reporters ahead of the Assembly session.

The proposal would allow parents to opt their children out of any classroom discussions about gender, sexual orientation, race, structural racism, institutional racism or other subjects deemed to be “controversial.” It would require schools to notify parents before any such discussions in a classroom and allow parents to sue if they aren’t notified.

It would also give parents the right to choose what names and pronouns their students go by at school and would allow parents to sue a governmental body or official if school staff use names and pronouns chosen by their students if the parents disagree with those names or pronouns. Parents could also sue for any other perceived violation of the rights set forth in the legislation.

The bill is designed to "prohibit the state from infringing on any of the fundamental rights of parents to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their children," Wittke said, adding that he has been contacted by parents who feel they haven't been properly informed of important aspects of their children's classroom experiences.

Opponents of the legislation have said children who are gay or transgender could experience long-lasting trauma if their parents prevent them from participating in gender and sexual orientation discussions as they navigate adolescence.

Bill authors and supporters of the legislation have said parents should be able to opt out of programs that discuss such topics if they wish and if the discussions don't align with their beliefs.

"Once again, I'm here on this floor disheartened and discouraged that legislative Republicans are making Wisconsin's kids political footballs," said Rep. Robyn Vining, D-Wauwatosa, as lawmakers debated the bill. "Culture war after culture war, you've taken aim at the LGBTQ+ community. And more recently, you've given yourself permission to take aim at kids."

The proposal "will open to the door to misgendering, deadnaming and psychological harm for an already disenfranchised community," said Rep. Melissa Ratcliff, D-Cottage Grove.

Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, said it is "absolutely crazy" to suggest that supporters of the proposal lack empathy for children experiencing gender dysphoria and said opponents of the legislation are "espousing big government and that the schools know better than we as parents."

The debate grew heated about an hour in, after Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, shared his experiences as a parent and a teacher and said, "Parents don't always know best. Let's be honest."

"I am a parent of five children and I know best," Rep. Karen Hurd, R-Fall Creek, responded. "To say that I don't know best is offensive. And it is a lie from the pit of hell."

Other rights established in the legislation include the right to be notified of any surveys conducted that could reveal personal family information, the right to visit a child during school hours, the right to access a child's educational records, the right to be notified of any health care services offered, including vaccinations, and the right to withhold consent for any of those services.

Parent-rights bills have been introduced in at least two dozen states, according to tracking by FutureEd. Four states have enacted them, including one in Florida known by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" law, which bans classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation through high school.

While the measure is unlikely to become law in the near future, conservative school board members and organizations have pursued similar goals through school board policies and court cases.

In his veto message rejecting similar legislation in 2022, Evers said he believes parents are "the first and best teachers our kids have." However, he said, "I am vetoing this bill in its entirety because I object to sowing division in our schools, which only hurts our kids."

The bill is supported by the education company Stride, Inc., the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty and Wisconsin Family Action. It is opposed by groups including the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault, the Wisconsin Education Association Council, the State Bar and the Wisconsin chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

Jessie Opoien can be reached at jessie.opoien@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin lawmakers pass 'parental bill of rights' legislation