Lawmakers of both parties want a reckoning for the finance industry after investors were locked out of trading GameStop

Both Republicans and Democrats are calling for oversight after the GameStop trading debacle.

Senate and House committees are planning hearings on Robinhood's move Thursday to limit trading.

Some lawmakers speaking out have different reasons for doing so than others.

US lawmakers of both major parties are clamoring for scrutiny of the finance industry after the stock-trading app Robinhood temporarily froze its users out of a wild rush on GameStop stock.

Both the Senate and House committees overseeing financial services, led by Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Maxine Waters, announced hearings on the workings of the stock market in the wake of the activity.

The announcements came Thursday, as the astonishing saga of GameStop's stock reached a new intensity.

Investors, coordinating on the Reddit board r/wallstreetbets, drove up the price of the ailing video game retailer, forcing institutional investors who had bet against the stock with short positions to suffer huge losses.

On Thursday, Robinhood blocked its users from buying GameStop stock, a move that cut access for many regular investors but not Wall Street heavyweights, who could keep going.

The move infuriated the app's user base, and it later reinstated the ability to buy.

The Biden administration has pointedly stayed out of the issue, with the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, declining comment Thursday. But members of Congress were quick to respond.

The issue has united some usually opposed Republicans and Democrats - albeit for slightly different reasons.

On the GOP side, it's been a matter of defending the free market from overregulation. On the left, Democrats have objected to the unequal dynamics between the app's largely inexperienced investors and Wall Street insiders.

That dynamic was summed up when Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas retweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to say he "completely" agreed with her criticisms of Robinhood - though she rejected his support, alluding to his challenges to the 2020 presidential election result.

Here's who is weighing in:

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday that the Securities and Exchange Commission needed to address market manipulation. "All of a sudden, the billionaires and some hedge funds are yelling because they're not the only ones who make money when the manipulation works," she said. Warren sits on the Senate's Housing and Urban Affairs committee and has campaigned extensively against Wall Street interests.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who serves on the Senate banking committee, said in an exchange with reporters that he found Robinhood's freeze "very disturbing."

Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, the ranking member of the House Committee on Financial Services, backed Waters' move to hold a hearing and said members were watching the situation with "absolute fascination," according to the Financial Times.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, also on the House Financial Services Committee, called the situation "beyond absurd" in a tweet.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California, whose district covers Silicon Valley, released a Thursday statement calling for "more regulation and equality" in financial markets. "We're done letting hedge fund billionaires treat the stock market like their personal playground, then taking their ball home as soon as they lose," he said.

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, a staunch Trump supporter, tweeted simply: "Free the traders on @RobinhoodApp."

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota proposed a 0.1% tax on Wall Street trades, saying it would discourage high-frequency trading and could go toward paying off student debt.

In the chaos around the stock - which rocketed another 140% in premarket trading Friday - it remains unclear what action Congress could take. But it is clear that lawmakers are watching.

