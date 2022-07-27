Lawmakers question CEOs of gun manufacturers in wake of mass shootings

The heads of two major gun manufacturers faced questions on Capitol Hill Wednesday about assault rifle sales and their business practices in the wake of mass shootings around the country.

Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform released new findings showing that five major gun manufacturers made more than $1 billion from assault rifle sales in the last decade.

Their investigation also pointed to manipulative marketing tactics, including ones that targeted young people.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

“The gun industry has flooded our neighborhoods, our schools and even our churches and synagogues with these deadly weapons and has gotten rich doing it,” said Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY).

Lawmakers questioned the CEO of Daniel Defense LLC., Marty Daniel. Daniel Defense is the company that made the rifle used in the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting.

“How many more American children need to die before your company will stop selling assault weapons to civilians and young men?” asked Maloney.

“These murders are local problems that have to be solved locally,” responded Daniel.

“Will you accept personal responsibility for your company’s role in this tragedy and apologize to the families of Uvalde?” Maloney continued.

“These acts are committed by murderers,” said Daniel. “The murderers are responsible.”

Republicans, meanwhile, expressed outrage over Democrats placing blame on the gun companies.

“This is like the old saying of we’re going to blame the manufacturers of forks and spoons for obesity,” said Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA).

Gun manufacturers and Republicans argued the focus should instead be on cracking down on criminals who use guns illegally.

“It is wrong to deprive citizens of their constitutional right to purchase a lawful firearm they desire because of the criminal acts of wicked people,” said Christopher Killoy, president and CEO of Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc.

Story continues

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Many Democrats and gun safety advocates are calling for the return of the assault weapons ban.

“Gun violence is a public health problem, and it requires public policy solutions,” said Kelly Sampson, senior counsel and director of racial justice for the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

An assault weapons ban proposal passed in a key House committee, but it is not expected to pass in the Senate.

Lawmakers also noted who was not part of Wednesday’s discussion — the CEO of Smith & Wesson, another popular gun manufacturer.

The committee invited Mark Smith, president and CEO of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., but he did not attend.

Maloney said she plans to subpoena Smith & Wesson for their documents on assault rifle sales.

We reached out to Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. for comment, but have not heard back.

TRENDING NOW:

Nearly 50 people displaced from Penn Hills apartment building following parking lot collapse Boy, 6, dies after he was hit by car while riding bike in Glen Hazel Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.02B after no tickets win Tuesday’s top prize VIDEO: One of the ‘Quecreek 9′ recounts historic rescue 20 years later/ DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts