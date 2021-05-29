Lawmakers say they’re closer to a deal on controversial Texas voting-regulations bill

Eleanor Dearman
5 min read
The author and senate sponsor of a bill that’s been criticized for restricting access to voting say a compromise has been reached, but the details of that deal are unclear and some say it was announced early.

“SB 7 is one of the most comprehensive and sensible election-reform bills in Texas history,” a joint statement from Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Tyler and Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, reads. “There is nothing more foundational to this democracy and our state than the integrity of our elections.”

Some Democrats on the committee tasked with coming up with the compromise bill pushed back against the idea a deal has been reached — at least one they’re part of. Cain and Hughes are also part of that committee, which includes Tarrant County lawmakers Sen. Beverly Powell and Rep. Nicole Collier. It later was revealed the deal may have been announced prematurely.

“I am hearing news that a Senate Bill 7 agreement has been reached. Even as a member of this conference committee, I have not been provided any details regarding this bill,” Powell, D-Burleson, said in a tweet. “Once we receive a copy, my team and I will start working through this bill to ensure the voting rights of African Americans, Hispanics, Texans with disabilities, veterans, and all Texans are protected.”

State Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, on Twitter, in the hours leading up to the announcement, said, “I’m on the conference committee, and this is NOT True,” in response to a tweet from a reporter suggesting a deal had been struck.

“Your sources are wrong as it pertains to the Democratic Caucus, MALC, and TBC,” he said.

Later in the night he shared that the deal had been announced early.

“UPDATE: I have been advised, that the announcement that there has been an agreement was prematurely released, and we are scheduled to receive an official draft shortly,” he tweeted.

The statement from Hughes and Cain didn’t lay out the details of the compromise bill.

The Senate on May 19 declined to accept the House changes to the controversial bill, and a conference committee was formed to come up with a compromise version. Tarrant County Democrats Sen. Beverly Powell of Burleson and Rep. Nicole Collier of Fort Worth were selected to serve on the committee that’s made up of 5 lawmakers from each chamber.

The bill as passed out of the House bars an election worker from providing an application to vote by mail to a person who didn’t request one and limits when an election judge can remove a poll watcher from a voting location. Not in the bill were measures in the Senate version allowing partisan poll watchers to record video at election sites, limiting poll operation hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and a prohibition on drive-thru voting.

The Senate version also sets a formula for counties with population over 1 million to determine the number of polling places in a Texas House of Representatives district. The measure would apply to five counties: Harris, Dallas, Bexar, Tarrant and Travis. Collin County is also expected to have a population of over 1 million after the official census count.

According to an analysis by the Texas Tribune, four of Tarrant County’s 11 House districts would see a reduction in polling places. Two of those are represented by Republicans and two by Democrats.

However, the nonprofit news outlet found that Democratic districts would be more affected. House District 90 would lose 18 of its polling sites and House District 95 would lose 13. Only two of eight districts held by Republicans would lose polling places, the Texas Tribune reported.

Fort Worth Sen. Beverly Powell provided a letter to the conference committee chairs on May 21 where she requested the voting interests of all Texans be considered and represented as the committee reviews the bill.

Powell, who said she’s the only senator on the committee representing a minority-majority constituency, called the bill “deeply flawed” and said it will depress voter turnout if made law.

“The absolute least that can be done for African-American, Latino, Asian-American and disabled voters throughout Texas, is respect the agreements made in the House and keep the House changes that mitigate the most egregious elements of the originally filed bill.”

A number of changes were made on the House floor to make the bill more agreeable to Democrats. Among them was an amendment clarifying that a presiding judge at a polling place can call law enforcement to request a poll watcher be removed if they disturb the peace.

Other notable changes include reducing the penalty for several offenses outlined in the bill, including “vote harvesting,” and the removal of language that would have required a person assisting a voter to disclose the manner by which they helped the voter.

Powell told the Star-Telegram on Tuesday that she wasn’t aware of any formal meetings having been held to negotiate on the bill and as of Friday evening, she hadn’t participated in formal negotiations.

“I was very gratified by having been appointed to the conference committee, and I’m hopeful that I’ll be allowed to participate in the process so that we can continue to fight for equal access to the ballot box,” Powell said.

Hughes, on Tuesday in a statement provided by his office, expressed hope there would be an agreed-upon version of the bill by the week’s end, but noted that “negotiations for such a comprehensive bill take time.”

“I am encouraged by the progress we have made with our House colleagues,” the statement reads. “Both chambers of the Legislature are committed to safe, secure, and accessible elections.”

