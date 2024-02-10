Lawmakers consider creation of new lake, dam in Bourbon County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – New legislation under discussion by Kansas lawmakers could lead to a new water resource in the eastern part of the state.

On Friday, Feb. 9, lawmakers in the Kansas Senate introduced Senate Bill 497 which seeks to establish the Pike Reservoir Project District Act. This bill, if approved, would allow for the construction of a new dam and lake in Bourbon County.

Furthermore, SB 497 also aims to create two taxes to help fund the project. It would establish the Pike reservoir district sales tax fund and the Pike reservoir district sales tax refund fund.

Language in the bill outlines the area which will be taken up by the proposed construction project. It starts at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 65; east along Highway 65 to 95th Street; north along 95th Street to the Linn County line; west along the county line to Highway 3; and south along highway 3 to the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 65.

The construction of new recreational and commercial facilities is also included in the bill. Pike reservoir will be used as a public water resource and for fish and wildlife conservation.

