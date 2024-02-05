Lawmakers convene in Salem, begin 2024 legislative session

The Portland State University Chamber Choir sings Hallelujah to commence the 2024 legislative session on Monday. Legislative leaders have said the session will focus on the state's housing shortage and homelessness, drug addiction and rebalancing the budget.

Oregon lawmakers gathered in Salem early Monday to begin the 35-day legislative session focusing on the state's housing shortage and homelessness, behavioral health, drug addiction, and rebalancing the budget.

In the House, Rep. Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, opened the legislative for the last time as House Speaker and gave a speech about his mother's journey to sobriety.

Rayfield described his memories of an anti-Nixon pamphlet that hung for years in his family's house and how he once saw his mother use it to do drugs. The leaflet, he said, was a constant reminder of how grateful he was to have his mother in his life and the opportunities he has had since she went through recovery.

"The biggest issues facing our state right now are our housing and homelessness crisis and the addiction crisis in each of our communities," said Rayfield who will step down at the end of the 2024 legislative session to run for state Attorney General. Democrats selected House Majority Leader Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, as their next Speaker last month.

"Our most important job, our obligation this session, is to turn the corner," he said.

Oregon House Speaker Dan Rayfield speaks Monday about issues facing the state.

Rayfield gifted each lawmaker with a stone from the banks of the Willamette River in Corvallis, decorated with googly eyes. He said the rocks represented the collective ripples lawmakers could create working together. The eyes, he said, were a reminder Oregonians who sent them to the legislature were watching what they do and how.

In the Senate, legislators were welcomed back to the chamber with a rendition of "Hallelujah" by the Portland State University chamber choir which appeared to move a couple of Senators to tears. Former state poet laureate and professor at Lewis and Clark College Kim Stafford also read two poems: "Practicing the Complex Yes" and "Meeting Halfway."

All Senate Republicans were present. Last week's Oregon Supreme Court ruling means Majority Leader Tim Knopp, and senators Brian Boquist of Dallas, Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls, and Art Robinson of Cave Junction will not be able to run for reelection this year and their terms will end in January.

In a meeting with reporters, Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, D-Portland, said she was pleased to see all Republicans on the floor.

"It is a day-by-day thing right now but my real hope is, now that we have clarity about how Ballot Measure 113 is going to be applied ... we need our legislative officials to stay, do the work of their constituents," Lieber said.

Several first committee meetings were scheduled for the rest of the day including the Joint Committee on Addiction and Community Safety Response, tasked with drafting proposals related to Oregon's drug crisis.

Republicans and Democrats have announced separate proposals to change a key aspect of Measure 110, re-criminalizing possession of drugs and penalizing drug dealers more harshly.

Gov. Tina Kotek has introduced one proposal, Senate Bill 1537, which includes $500 million toward housing programs and a similar proposal to allow the expansion of cities' urban growth boundaries which died on the last day of the 2023 legislative session.

The legislation would make changes to Oregon's hallmark land-use law to facilitate the construction of homes, among other things. In place since the 1970s, the law placed growth boundaries on cities in a bid to prevent urban sprawl and preserve farmland and forests.

Kotek’s measure would grant cities a one-time exemption to the rule, allowing the addition of new land for housing in a so-called urban growth boundary. It would require 30% of new units in expansion areas to be affordable housing.

The proposal would build on changes made to the land-use law last year, when lawmakers passed a bill to increase available land for semiconductor development. The bill allowed Kotek to designate up to eight sites for urban growth boundary expansion to be used for such purposes.

Kotek's roughly $500 million housing package this session also would include $20 million in grants she described as “climate-friendly” incentives. The grants would be available for housing projects where cooking appliances, heating and water heaters are powered by electricity instead of natural gas.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon 2024 legislative session begins