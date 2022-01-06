Lawmakers debate legislation requiring gun owners to properly secure firearms

As the parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect face felony charges for criminal negligence, the debate continues over enacting laws forcing gun owners to properly secure weapons.

Two Republican lawmakers representing Lenawee County say they are open to ideas about how to prevent future gun violence, but they are not sure that a bill in the Michigan House related to children accessing unsecured firearms is the right direction.

Dale Zorn

“I don’t believe that a new gun storage law would have prevented what happened that day,” said state Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida. “It was already illegal for the shooter to possess a handgun and illegal for him to bring it to school.”

Under proposed House Bill No. 5066, if a child accesses an unsecured firearm, the gun’s owner could face a misdemeanor charge. If the child injures or kills himself or others with an unsecured gun, the owner of the firearm would face a felony charge punishable by up to five years in prison.

Zorn said doing nothing is the wrong approach, but the direction of laws should not necessarily be pointed at gun owners.

“I think we should look at measures that could have helped prevent the Oxford tragedy and prevent tragedies like it from ever happening again — such as requiring all threats at schools to be reported to law enforcement, requiring people to get safe gun storage information when they buy a firearm, encouraging gun owners to participate in gun safety training and addressing mental health in our schools,” he said.

State Rep. Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian, also said new legislation should be directed more toward mental health access and how schools respond to threats.

State Rep. Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian

“The fact is that there were several existing gun laws that were broken by the shooter at Oxford but there are no laws that exist to hold schools accountable when they fail to handle an imminent threat to school safety,” Kahle said. “There should be serious consideration given to the possibility of more laws to address that and to improve mental and behavioral health care access in our schools. We need to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to laws to improve safety in our schools. I have always supported plans to improve mental health care access and I will continue to do so.”

Other bills targeting gun ownership have been proposed and continue to be debated. The state House and Senate Democrats introduced legislation recently that would prohibit the sale or possession of magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Those who already possess such magazines could keep them, provided they report them to law enforcement.

If passed, a first-time violation would be a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine of $500. Police, the military and employees of armored car services would be exempted.

Ethan Crumbley, the suspected gunman in the Oxford shootings, carried a semi-automatic pistol with 15-round magazines and fired at least 30 rounds. He has been charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder and multiple other felonies.

