Lawmakers discuss investigation into mishandling of classified documents, Mar-a-Lago raid
GOP Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Mike Turner, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago and the investigation into Donald Trump.
GOP Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Mike Turner, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago and the investigation into Donald Trump.
During a roundtable meeting with the Republican Jewish Coalition on Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio said the FBI’s Aug. 8 raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is “playing with fire” and that it could have future consequences.
Arizona has begun building a barrier of shipping containers along the border in Yuma, citing a lack of action from the Biden administration on resuming construction of the border wall. The Biden Administration has given the green light for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to close gaps near the Morelos Dam in order to protect migrants when crossing. Read more about the border wall construction: https://www.abc15.com/news/region-central-southern-az/yuma/arizona-adding-barrier-wall-of-shipping-containers-along-yuma-border
Don't miss out on the glue that is making shoppers' DIY repairs a breeze on Amazon.
When it comes to produce that is fresh, sweet, and tasty, it doesn't get any better than sweet corn.
Government officials reportedly said the raid was timed for when former President Donald Trump was out of town.
An FBI agent who was working undercover told jurors Friday that he accompanied two men on a night drive to see the Michigan governor's vacation home, directly connecting the pair to a key step in an alleged plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Mark Schweers also explained how he secretly recorded Adam Fox expressing contempt for the Democratic governor during their first meeting two months earlier in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum shop. “We want her flex-cuffed on a table while we all pose and get our pictures taken like we just made the biggest drug bust in ... history,” Fox said of Whitmer, laughing and using profanities.
HOSTENS, France (Reuters) -A "monster" wildfire raged for a third day in southwestern France on Thursday, ravaging forests and forcing 10,000 people to evacuate their homes. With no let-up in scorching temperatures likely before the weekend, firefighters backed by water-bombing aircraft battled on many fronts, saying the massive fire could change direction at any moment. "It's an ogre, it's a monster," Gregory Allione from the French firefighters body FNSPF told RTL radio.
Donald Trump is under federal investigation for mishandling classified documents. AquirDocuments sought by the U.S. Justice Department from former President Donald Trump may contain material related to what the New York Times described as “some of the most highly classified programs run by the United States.” The Washington Post reported that “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought” during a search of Trump’s Florida home on Aug. 8, 2022. Classifi
It’s no secret that a healthy, balanced diet isn’t complete without the right vitamins and minerals. Each vitamin has a unique set of benefits, and vitamin B plays a major role in keeping our minds and bodies functioning at an optimal level. In fact, research shows that B vitamins help enzymes do ...
Enjoy summer corn while it lasts with these side dishes starring your favorite healthy grain. From salsa to succotash, the sweet flavor of fresh corn shines in these recipes. Recipes like our Corn Fritters with Yogurt Dill Sauce and Cheesy Corn Casserole showcase the many ways you can prepare corn as a delicious side in only three steps or less.
"I stripped 15 ears of sweet corn in less than 5 minutes," wrote one Amazon reviewer.
In a call ahead of House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Chinese leader Xi Jinping indicated that Beijing had no intention of going to war, according to people close to China’s decision-making.
The Respect for Marriage Act passed the U.S. House 267-157 in July. The bill awaits a vote in the U.S. Senate.
Surveillance video caught a robber targeting a woman at gunpoint at the Orange Blossom Shopping Center.
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST 2022, 15:24 Iryna Vereshchuk, the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, predicts that the requirement to evacuate will spread from Donetsk Oblast to other regions of Ukraine.
Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate....
Vos fired Gableman after surviving a primary election challenge fueled by Donald Trump and supported by the former Supreme Court justice.
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska chose to wear an elegant, sky blue kimono-inspired jacket in an interview with Japan’s national television and radio company NHK. The wool pantsuit came from the fall-winter 2022 collection of Ukrainian brand Bobkova, a collection that was reportedly inspired by Serbian artist Marina Abramović. “Our first lady, Olena Zelenska, today is a model of freedom and resilience for women around the world,” designer Kristina Bobkova told Ukraine-based news company the New Voice of Ukraine.
The San Antonio-based grocery retailer announces its first confirmed store close to Fort Worth. Here’s what we know so far.
*Warning: Minor spoilers ahead.*If there's anyone who can pull off a modern-day version of Blade, it's Jamie Foxx .I know—it's a bold...