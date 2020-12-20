Trump finds himself isolated in refusal to blame Russia for big cyberattack

Laura King, Del Quentin Wilber
Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Trump watches the 121st Army-Navy football game Dec. 12 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

President Trump's dismissive characterization of a massive cyberattack targeting multiple U.S. agencies drew pushback Sunday from lawmakers, cybersecurity experts and the incoming Biden administration amid growing questions over the president’s refusal to acknowledge that Russia was likely behind the intrusions.

A month before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, Trump remains preoccupied with his falsehood-filled campaign to overturn the results of November’s election, and the president gave no indication that the United States would seek to punish those responsible for an unprecedented breach whose full scope was still being assessed.

“Russia acted with impunity,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said on NBC’S “Meet the Press.” Romney, one of only a handful of congressional Republicans to criticize Trump’s conduct regarding the election, said that “we've come to recognize that the president has a blind spot when it comes to Russia.”

Throughout his tenure, Trump has balked at consistently acknowledging that prior to the 2016 presidential vote, Russian hackers sought to help him and hurt his opponent, Hillary Clinton. He has also been been markedly deferential to Russian President Vladimir Putin, appearing to accept the autocratic leader's word over that of U.S. intelligence agencies.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Trump downplayed the cyber-intrusions, saying it "is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality" and "everything is well under control." He also suggested China might be a culprit and continued his assault on the integrity of America's election system by baselessly suggesting hackers might have targeted voting machines.

The president's assertions came just a day after Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said in a radio interview that "we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity."

Trump's comments were sharply criticized by Virginia Sen. Mark R. Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. "When the president of the United States either tries to deflect or is not willing to call out the adversary," Warner said, "he is not making our country safer.”

Warner, who has been briefed by intelligence officials on the hack, said the intrusion was "extraordinarily serious" and added "all indications point to Russia” as the perpetrator.

Cybersecurity experts said the highly sophisticated attack on U.S. computer networks was part of a broader cyber-espionage campaign that included finding weaknesses in products and software purchased by government agencies and corporations, and infiltrating them. The break-in was so invasive, they said, that it was expected it would take weeks, if not months, to determine its scope, and far longer to expel the attackers.

“This was not a drive-by shooting on the information highway — this was a sniper round from somebody a mile away from your house,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO of the cybersecurity firm FireEye, whose company was the first to discover the breach.

Mandia, interviewed on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” called the methodology “utterly clandestine.”

Experts and government officials have determined that hackers last year sneaked into the networks of SolarWinds, a company in Austin, Texas, and dropped malware into a software update that was sent to more than 17,000 customers across the globe. Once government agencies and companies downloaded the update, the malware allowed the hackers to gain access to those systems, and to begin exploiting those backdoors nine months ago.

Even some GOP Trump allies who have studiously refrained from criticizing Trump for failing to point a finger at Russia urged a robust U.S. response.

“We need to have a forceful, effective, punishing response so people pay a price for this — think twice about doing it again,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) on “Fox News Sunday.” Barrasso, the No. 3 Republican in the Senate, said the United States was “blindsided” by the hack.

Mixed messaging about the cyberattack from Trump and his senior aides is troubling, said Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain.

“What we've heard is one message from the secretary of State, a different message from the White House,” Klain said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” The U.S. position on the hack, he said, “should be coming in a clear and unambiguous voice.”

Biden, once in office, is “going to take steps as president to degrade the capacity of foreign actors to launch these kinds of attacks on our country,” Klain said.

But how to respond to the cyberattack is a matter of increasing debate. Romney, interviewed on CNN’s “State of the Union,” called for retaliation “of like magnitude or greater.”

But the recently fired chief of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, Chris Krebs, counseled caution.

“I’d be very careful with escalating this," said Krebs, also interviewed on CNN.

Krebs, who was dismissed by Trump for failing to back up the president’s unfounded claims of widespread election fraud, said “we need a conversation ... among like-minded countries” as to what constitutes acceptable kinds of cyberespionage.

Other experts said the U.S. would have a difficult time justifying retaliation for a hack that was clearly related to espionage, not destruction. They noted the U.S. government routinely sneaked into other countries' cyber networks to pilfer information.

"This is business as usual," said Bruce Schneier, a cybersecurity expert and a lecturer at Harvard University. "The National Security Agency does this kind of thing all the time, and we are better at it."

Christopher Krebs speaks into a microphone as he testifies before a Senate committee on Dec. 16.
Christopher Krebs, shown testifying before a Senate committee on Dec. 16, says Russia is "exceptionally good" at cyber-espionage. (Greg Nash / Pool via AP)

Moscow has denied involvement in the cyberattack. But Putin was reported on an official Russian website to have praised the SVR foreign intelligence service, which is suspected of having been behind the attack. The Russian leader, speaking at an event commemorating the role of Russia's security services, did not mention the hacking accusations but hailed the SVR's efforts as key to national sovereignty.

Krebs, in his CNN interview, acknowledged Russian skills at cyberespionage.

“They're exceptionally good at this,” he said. “They're quiet, they're deliberate, they're patient, and they're careful.”

Outside experts concurred — and warned that the fallout would continue for a long time to come.

“We are just in the early innings of this,” said Dmitri Alperovitch, the former chief technical officer at CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm, who is now chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator, a Washington-based think tank. “Due to the scale and size of this attack, and how good the Russians are at hiding themselves burrowing into networks, it is going to take these organizations many months to clean this up.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • 'Really sad': Romney says Trump should tout vaccines instead of election conspiracies

    Sen. Mitt Romney said President Trump's continuing struggle to overturn the November election is both "sad" and "embarrassing." 

  • Most Americans won't get a COVID-19 vaccine until later next year. Biden's team wants to move faster.

    In an interview with Yahoo News, Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition COVID-19 advisory board, said he believes the Trump administration could have done more to optimize the vaccine rollout.

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

    Kuwait’s Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the country’s state-run news agency reported. Sheikh Nasser, who held various government posts over the years including minister of defense and deputy prime minister, had been considered a top contender for crown prince following the death in September of his father, the 91-year-old Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Although he drew popular support for his ambitious mega-projects and anti-corruption efforts, he was passed over for his uncle, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, a more cautious choice of heir apparent at a turbulent time for Kuwait’s politics and the wider region.

  • Trump reportedly considered appointing controversial lawyer Sidney Powell to lead election fraud investigation

    The Trump campaign may have distanced itself from attorney Sidney Powell in its longshot fight to overturn the presidential election results, but President Trump has another job in mind for the controversial lawyer, The New York Times reports.During a Friday meeting at the White House, Trump discussed making Powell a special counsel investigating voter fraud, two people briefed on the discussion told the Times. The president's advisers were reportedly not fond of the idea — Powell has largely fallen out of favor even among Trump's most ardent loyalists because she's pushed baseless conspiracy theories that Trump's loss stemmed from a Venezuelan plot involving corrupted voting machines.Powell was at the White House for the meeting, which reportedly became "raucous" at times, and accused Trump's advisers of being quitters, the Times' sources said. Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House counsel Pat Cipollone were reportedly two of the people who rejected the idea.Per the Times, the meeting also involved a discussion about an executive order to take control of voting machines to examine them. Giuliani has reportedly made separate but similar calls for the Department of Homeland Security to seize the machines, only to be told the department does not have the authority to do so. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Federal advisory panel recommends essential workers, people over 75 receive vaccines next

  • Yemen doctors call for urgent help to save life of conjoined twins in need of surgery

    Conjoined twin boys who were born in war-torn Yemen on Wednesday are in “critical condition”, according to their doctors who are urgently appealing for help. The boys were born in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, which since 2014 has been controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Over years of war and air blockades, like much of the rest of the country, it’s economy and healthcare system have been destroyed. "An echocardiogram showed that each of the two children had their own heart, though the position of the heart of one of them is not normal," Majda al-Khatib, the director of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, told AFP news agency. She added that the hospital did not have the necessary equipment to accurately determine "which organs are connected". The war in Yemen has resulted in what the UN describe as the world’s biggest humanitarian disaster, with the country of 30 million plagued by conflict, starvation, disease and now coronavirus. The current conditions of hospitals in Sanaa make dealing with complex cases such as conjoined twins almost an impossibility. Making access to treatment more difficult, Sanaa’s airport is closed for commercial flights because of an air blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition, who have been waging war in Yemen against the Iranian-backed Shi’ite Houthis, since 2015.

  • Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has bought so many COVID-19 vaccines that it will give free doses to neighboring countries

    The prime minister says there will be "more than enough" COVID-19 vaccines for every New Zealander. Spare doses will go to Pacific nations.

  • Biden’s niece avoids prison time for driving under the influence crash

    Caroline Biden’s arraignment was one day after 3 November’s presidential election

  • Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies

    Shirley Abrahamson, the longest-serving Wisconsin Supreme Court justice in state history and the first woman to serve on the high court, has died. Abrahamson, who also served as chief justice for a record 19 years, died Saturday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, her son Dan Abrahamson told The Associated Press on Sunday. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement that Abrahamson had a “larger-than-life impact” on the state's legal profession and her legacy is defined “not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her.”

  • Overdose deaths surpass COVID-19 deaths in San Francisco

    A record 621 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco so far this year, a high number that far outpaces the 173 deaths from COVID-19 the city has seen so far.

  • Testing czar: COVID-19 vaccine 'still widely recommended' despite 'scattered' allergic reaction reports

    Adm. Brett Giroir, who oversees the White House's coronavirus testing strategy, on Sunday addressed "scattered reports" of allergic reactions among people who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. "Any time there's any adverse effect, that's immediately reported to the [Food and Drug Administration], the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] investigates," he told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on This Week. Giroir said anything that gets reported is taken very seriously, but he also wanted to make it clear that the incidents that have occurred have not altered the consensus view that the vaccine is safe to use. He added that many of the suspected allergic reactions involve "tingling" and an "elevated heart rate," which could stem from hyperventilation around the vaccine, rather than a response to the shot itself, and he also acknowledged that allergic reactions are a risk for any vaccine. Still, he said, "we're going to watch these absolutely carefully." > "We're going to watch these absolutely carefully. They're immediately reported," Adm. Brett Giroir tells @GStephanopoulos when pressed on cases of reported allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine.> > The vaccine is "still widely recommended," Giroir adds. https://t.co/WZtHSlimqH pic.twitter.com/ujlzqKhffa> > -- This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 20, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Federal advisory panel recommends essential workers, people over 75 receive vaccines next

  • US front-line workers and people 75 and above will be next to receive coronavirus vaccine

    Essential front-line workers and people aged 75 and above will be the next group to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the US, according to recommendations from the Centres for Disease Control. They will follow health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities who were made a top priority by the Trump administration. The recommendations came within hours of work starting on distributing the Moderna vaccine, the second to be approved by the CDC. An estimated 30 million people are expected to be in this tranche of essential workers including police officers, postal workers, teachers, those employed in food production, agriculture and on public transport. This group can expect to be inoculated in February.

  • Incoming surgeon general says widespread coronavirus vaccination may not happen until 'mid-summer, early fall,' extending the timeline by months

    Health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci have said widespread coronavirus vaccination could occur in April. Vaccine makers gave similar timelines.

  • Mexico's president says army to run Maya train project

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday the army will run the Maya train project and several airports, and use any profits to finance military pensions. The army is already overseeing construction on some parts of the controversial project, while private firms build the rest. López Obrador has already given the army more tasks than any other recent Mexican president, with military personnel doing everything from building airports to transporting medicine and running tree nurseries.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting 'large transactions' to bitcoin

    Michael Saylor, chief executive officer of MicroStrategy Inc, in a tweet to Musk, suggested that the billionaire Tesla founder and head, make the move. "If you want to do your shareholders a $100 billion favor, convert the $TSLA balance sheet from USD to #BTC," Saylor wrote in his tweet.

  • Pompeo explains why it's 'wiser' for Trump to keep quiet about suspected Russia hack

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday night during an appearance on the Mark Levin Show that "we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged" in a recently discovered cyberattack that breached dozens of federal agencies and companies. He added that while "we're still unpacking precisely" what happened, "this was a very significant effort," marking a slight change in tone for the secretary who had previously suggested the hack may not have been out of the ordinary.The New York Times notes that Pompeo is the first member of the Trump administration to suggest the Kremlin was behind the attack, even after intelligence agencies have told Congress they suspect Russia's own elite intelligence agency, the S.V.R, was behind it. Russia has denied involvement.President Trump has yet to address the issue, and Pompeo told Levin that he may keep quiet during the investigation. "I saw this in my time running the world's premier espionage service at the CIA," he said. "There are many things that you'd very much love to say, 'Boy, I'm going to call that out,' but a wiser course of action to protect the American people is to calmly go about your business and defend freedom." Read more at NBC News and The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Federal advisory panel recommends essential workers, people over 75 receive vaccines next

  • 'Love Jihad' couple reunited in India as doctors back claims of forced miscarriage

    The first couple detained under India’s controversial ‘Love Jihad’ laws have been reunited after authorities released the husband following outrage over his wife's miscarriage in detention. Rashid, 22, was released after police in his home city of Moradabad, in Uttar Pradesh, admitted they had no evidence to prosecute him under new laws designed to crack down on Hindus converting to Muslims. The new rules in Uttar Pradesh are designed to stamp out so-called ‘Love Jihad’, but critics say they are a poorly disguised attempt by the Hindu nationalist ruling party of prime minister Narendra Modi to break up genuine interfaith unions. While the laws do not specify any religion, police in Uttar Pradesh are targeting Muslims - at least ten Muslim men have been arrested so far but no Hindus. The release of Rashid, 22, came after The Sunday Telegraph revealed his three-month pregnant wife Muskan, 22, had been forced to undergo an abortion while she was in detention, triggering national outrage. After being released from detention at a women’s shelter in Moradabad, Muskan underwent an ultrasound on Wednesday, which confirmed she had a miscarriage. Muskan alleges that she was administered abortifacient injections by the Moradabad District Hospital after she was admitted with stomach pain. The Moradabad District Hospital did not give Ms Jahan any antibiotics or painkillers to prevent post-miscarriage infections, which can result in a reduction in future fertility. “I am so sad about my baby and my wife, Muskan. When I heard about Muskan’s bad health and what happened to our baby, I cried, I couldn’t stop my tears,” Rashid told The Telegraph after his release. “I want justice for the sake of Muskan, I will go to the high court for her pain and tears.” He added: “I can’t believe I have come home, everything happened so quickly that it feels like a dream." “Rashid was released not only because the marriage happened in July but because it was apparent from the start that Muskan converted to Islam and got married of her own choice, and had been living happily for months in her own home,” said Kavita Krishnan, Secretary of the All India Progressive Women’s Association, after visiting Rashid and Muskan on Saturday. The Sunday Telegraph contacted the Uttar Pradesh Police and Moradabad District Hospital for comment but did not receive a response. Additional reporting by Mohammad Sartaj Alam

  • This online dashboard shows how many COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and where they're available

    A new online dashboard hosted by Johns Hopkins University shows how many vaccines have been administered in each state.

  • Iraqi army: 8 rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad

    Eight rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone late Sunday, Iraq's military and Iraqi officials said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next month's anniversary of the U.S. slaying of an Iranian general draws near. An Iraqi military statement said an “an outlawed group” launched eight rockets targeting the Green Zone, injuring one Iraqi security person manning a checkpoint and causing material damage to a residential complex and some cars. The U.S. Embassy's C-RAM defense system, which is used to destroy missiles in mid-air, was activated to deflect the attack, the embassy said in a statement.

  • Boston police are investigating after an officer was caught on body cam footage talking about hitting protesters with a car

    "I'm f---ing hitting people with the car," the officer says, before backtracking after another officer appears to inform him that the camera is on.