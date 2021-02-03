Lawmakers who dodge metal scanners will be fined up to $10k

A metal detector stands outside of the House chamber at the US Capitol on January 22, 2021 (Getty Images)

The US House has voted to penalise lawmakers who seek to bypass the security screening measures that have been enacted following the Capitol riot with large cash fines.

A bill passed on Tuesday has approved a $5,000 fine for the first offence and $10,000 for each offence thereafter.

The move comes after several Republican members were seen complaining about or bypassing the new security measures at the entrance to the house floor in the wake of the Capitol riot.

The new measure passed on a 216-to-210 vote, with all but three Democrats present voting in favour and all Republicans present voting against, The Washington Post reported.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement following the vote that “many House Republicans began disrespecting our heroes by refusing to adhere to basic precautions keeping members of our congressional community safe.”

She called out lawmakers for “dodging metal detectors, physically pushing past police, and even attempting to bring firearms into the chamber.”

She added: "It is beyond comprehension why any Member would refuse to adhere to these simple, commonsense steps to keep this body safe."

The approved measure directs the House sergeant-at-arms to fine members for failure to complete security screening for entrance to the House chamber, NBC News reported.

Members would be able to appeal a fine before the House Ethics Committee and cannot use campaign funds or official funds to pay the fines.

Those who fail to pay the fine within 90 days would have the amount deducted directly from their congressional salary.

Five people died as a result of the violence on 6 January, including one Capitol Police officer who was beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds.

Last week, Ms Pelosi supported a call from House lawmakers for more funding for additional security provisions in Congress.

“We have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and who have threatened other members of Congress,” she said.

Rep Lauren Boebert who has bragged about her desire to carry a weapon on Capitol grounds, refused to hand over her bag to security officials in the wake of the pro-Trump attack.

The representative said last month on Twitter: "I am legally permitted to carry my firearm in Washington, DC and within the Capitol complex.

"Metal detectors outside of the House would not have stopped the violence we saw last week — it's just another political stunt by Speaker Pelosi."

Reps Ralph Norman, Louie Gohmert, and Randy Weber also walked right around the machines on their way into the House chamber following the insurrection, The Post reported.

Others are said to have argued with the Capitol Police officers enforcing the new security measures or argued that their use was “unconstitutional”.

