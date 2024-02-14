Lawmakers on GPS bill: 'One of the most consequential legislations we will pass'
Lawmakers say new GPS monitoring bill could help domestic abuse victims know when abusers are close enough to pose a threat.
Akamai today announced the launch of its Gecko "Generalized Edge Compute" platform. This new initiative will increase the company's cloud-computing network with an additional 10 regions worldwide in the first quarter of this year and then another 75 throughout the rest of the year. Ever since it acquired Linode in 2022, Akamai has made it clear that it intends to build a more comprehensive cloud computing service with a focus on bringing compute capacity close to its users, reducing latency for many traditional use cases and enabling new ones like immersive retail, spatial computing and consumer and industrial IoT.
Apple won't be forced to make iMessage interoperate with WhatsApp and other messaging rivals after all, nor will Microsoft face tighter controls on how it can operate its search engine Bing in the European Union after the bloc's lawmakers concluded the services do not meet the bar for designation under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The Commission also said today that it has closed two other market investigations -- into Microsoft's web browser Edge and online advertising service, Microsoft Advertising -- without finding that they should be designated as so-called "core platform services" under the regulation.
A consumer-grade spyware operation called TheTruthSpy poses an ongoing security and privacy risk to thousands of people whose Android devices are unknowingly compromised with its mobile surveillance apps, not least due to a simple security flaw that its operators never fixed. Now, two hacking groups have independently found the flaw that allows the mass access of victims' stolen mobile device data directly from TheTruthSpy's servers. Crimew, who was given a cache of TheTruthSpy's victim data from ByteMeCrew, also described finding several new security vulnerabilities in TheTruthSpy's software stack.
Former President Donald Trump is drawing international criticism for his comments on Saturday about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Here’s what he said and why it’s making U.S allies nervous.
A user on the Twitter/X alternative Spoutible claims the company deleted their posts after they pushed Spoutible CEO Christopher Bouzy to be more honest about the nature of its recent security issue. Last week, Bouzy acknowledged a security vulnerability that he said had exposed users' emails and phone numbers at his startup, positioned as a more inclusive, kinder Twitter. In short, this vulnerability was highly exploitable and could have allowed a bad actor to take over a user's account without them knowing, as The Verge reported at the time.
