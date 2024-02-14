Lawmakers on GPS bill: 'One of the most consequential legislations we will pass'

TechCrunch

Akamai today announced the launch of its Gecko "Generalized Edge Compute" platform. This new initiative will increase the company's cloud-computing network with an additional 10 regions worldwide in the first quarter of this year and then another 75 throughout the rest of the year. Ever since it acquired Linode in 2022, Akamai has made it clear that it intends to build a more comprehensive cloud computing service with a focus on bringing compute capacity close to its users, reducing latency for many traditional use cases and enabling new ones like immersive retail, spatial computing and consumer and industrial IoT.