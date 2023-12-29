Lawmakers, groups react to Gov. DeWine's veto of HB 68 transgender medical care bill

A sign reads, "Keep religion out of our government," at the Central Ohio March for Queer and Trans Youth, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. More than 200 people gathered at Goodale Park to listen to testimony and honor Transgender Day of Visibility.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday vetoed legislation that would have restricted the medical care of transgender minors and banned transgender girls from female sports.

House Bill 68 would have prevented doctors from prescribing hormones, puberty blockers or gender reassignment surgery before patients turn 18. It also would have prohibited transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams in high school and college.

Lawmakers and organizations were fast to respond to the governor's veto on Friday. Here's some of the reaction:

Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens

“It is disappointing that the Governor vetoed House Bill 68, the SAFE Act and Save Women’s Sports. The bill sponsors, and The House, have dedicated nearly three years to get the bill right — to empower parents and protect children. It was passed by veto-proof majorities in each chamber. We will certainly discuss as a caucus and take the appropriate next steps.”

House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington

I appreciate that Gov DeWine took his time to listen to the individuals most impacted by this discriminatory legislation and to understand the fact-based science on this issue.

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson

“Ohio families don’t want politicians meddling in decisions that should be between parents, their kids and their doctors. Instead, parents, schools and doctors should all do everything they can to make all youth, including transgender youth, feel loved and accepted, and politicians should not be making it harder for them to do so. Thank you to Gov. DeWine for listening to the people of his state and making the right decision for young trans Ohioans.”

Terry Schilling, president of American Principles Project

“Today’s decision by Gov. DeWine is useful for one thing: it shows he is not a capable leader for our times. Ohio families deserve far better, and if DeWine is unable to find the backbone to protect them, he should step aside in favor of someone who will.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lawmakers, groups react to Gov. DeWine's veto of House Bill 68