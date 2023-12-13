Lawmakers, Harroz, call out Stitt for DEI cut

Dec. 13—Norman-based lawmakers are firing back against Executive Order 2023-31, signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday, which would cut university Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs.

In a statement, Stitt said the move will shift universities toward a merit-based system.

"In Oklahoma, we're going to encourage equal opportunity, rather than promising equal outcomes," Stitt said. "Encouraging our workforce, economy and education systems to flourish means shifting focus away from exclusivity and discrimination, and toward opportunity and merit."

Reps. Annie Menz, D-Norman; Jared Deck, D-Norman; Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman and Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman joined Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater by issuing statements calling out the governor.

"There is no executive order, no legislation, no political catchphrase, that can stop actual diversity. Nothing can stop it. Trying to swindle college kids out of their opportunity to interact with and understand that diversity is absurd and futile," Menz said. "Additionally, this action will have a negative impact on faculty and staff at our universities but also on students with disabilities, international students, veterans, and so many others who rely on these services to support their education."

She said that state leaders should spend their time preparing students for the workplace rather than scoring "cheap political points with a handful of extremists."

University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr. issued a statement condemning the order.

"We are disappointed that today's executive order reaches into college campuses across Oklahoma and eliminates offices of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," Harroz said. "While we are obligated to comply, the University of Oklahoma will always remain committed to its core principles that make OU a place of belonging where the American Dream is available to all. We know, too, that our students, university community, and the citizens of Oklahoma also are resolute in their commitment to these values."

He said the school will remain committed to ensuring accessibility to all students, despite the governor's action.

"We remain committed to ensuring an education from the University of Oklahoma remains accessible and available to all students and will continue to work to recruit and retain a workforce of the most talented and qualified minds that are representative of our state," he said. "The citizens of Oklahoma deserve nothing less."

Deck said the order demonstrates that Stitt has "submitted" to the agenda of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, which he said has been to attack public education.

"This is an attack on support for first-generation students, students with disabilities, students who are veterans, international students, not to mention our countless students who are racially, culturally, religiously, and economically diverse," Deck said. "The governor may speak on behalf of the executive branch, but he doesn't speak on behalf of the thousands of students served by programs and universities that value them for who they are."

Boren accused Stitt of purposely thwarting future prospects of students who fall into categories served by DEI.

"[E]very successful entrepreneur and Fortune 500 corporation has invested significant resources in recruiting and retaining the most qualified, diverse and inclusive pool of employees," Boren said. "The governor's ban is a threat to every economic development strategy in Oklahoma and undermines the employability of business majors throughout Oklahoma. DEI is a mainstreamed way to learn how to strengthen our universities, economy and preserve our democracy."

She said the order will not only create a less equitable workforce, but it also harms communities.

"Not only is banning DEI bad for business, it persecutes those devoted to loving our neighbors. Most Oklahomans want to learn how we can set aside our biases to treat our fellow Oklahomans more fairly. We want single mothers to have the support they need to finish college. We want people with disabilities to have the accommodations they need to fully participate as students and workers," she said.

The governor's move may not represent the majority of Oklahomans, according to Rosecrants, who called out the order.

"Governor Stitt seems to only listen to his far-right base when he attacks equity, which means being fair and impartial; inclusion, meaning giving equal access to resources for people who might otherwise be left out; and diversity, which means people from different social and ethnic backgrounds, different genders, sexual orientations, etc.," he said.

Rosecrants joined Boren by saying that attacks on diversity and inclusion will hurt the Oklahoma economy, as it will prevent educational investment in many first-generation college students.

Ranson, who represents constituents near Oklahoma State University, said the governor should follow the example of universities who are calling for DEI programs.

"Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies are put in place to deter discrimination of marginalized communities. The fact that the governor sees this in reverse further illustrates the fact that he's not experienced true discrimination," Ranson said.

Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, echoed Walters by saying DEI tries to "discriminate, exclude and indoctrinate." He filed four pieces of legislation on Wednesday that would curb DEI programs in the state.

"Our universities and colleges will continue to devolve as we veer further away from merit-based accomplishments and continue to follow the leftist ideology of DEI to its ultimate negative end," Standridge said.

Brian King covers education and politics for The Transcript. Reach him at bking@normantranscript.com.