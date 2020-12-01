Competing COVID-19 relief proposals introduced as Congress sprints to pass aid

WASHINGTON – Negotiations restarted Tuesday and lawmakers introduced coronavirus relief proposals in the latest effort to break the logjam and reach a deal in the few remaining weeks a divided Congress has left in session.

The day started with a bipartisan group of lawmakers introducing a roughly $908 billion proposal intended as a temporary package that would run until April. It ended with two additional proposals, one offered privately by Democratic leaders to Republicans and a third that Republicans have approved with the White House and could be voted on by the Senate.

The flurry of activity arrives after months of impasse as both sides dug in their heels before a bitter election amid a surge in coronavirus cases that has nearly 100,000 Americans hospitalized. The cold-weather spike, feared since the start of the pandemic, has troubled small-business owners fearful of shutting down again without federal relief and workers who exhausted unemployment benefits – programs Congress has yet to revive.

Though the proposals display a consensus that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to act swiftly, the competing ideas and limited time in session will make passing relief an uphill climb.

"It would be stupidity on steroids if Congress left for Christmas without doing an interim package as a bridge," said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who helped lead the bipartisan proposal offered Tuesday morning.

Congress has not passed a comprehensive relief package since March, and as case totals climbed and benefits lapsed, Democrats and Republicans were unable to come together on another deal. The Democratic-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate offered their own versions of legislation and negotiations continued between the White House and Democratic leaders, all to no avail.

Millions of Americans face the possibility of several more aid programs expiring after Christmas if Congress does not act.

Benefits expiring: 12 million Americans to lose jobless aid after Christmas if Congress fails to act

Story continues

Both sides said they want a deal in the short session before the new Congress is sworn in at the beginning of January, but little progress has been made.

What's in the bipartisan proposal

The Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers, many of whom faced tough reelection battles, and a moderate group of senators said they worked together on the compromise over the past month over pizza and pasta in each other's houses, including that of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

The proposal they outlined Tuesday morning would upset partisans on both sides, the lawmakers said, but is a necessary compromise as the country faces rising COVID-19 case counts and economic pain.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who caucuses with Democrats, said the "whole idea" of the proposal was something that would "work for a substantial majority of both houses," even if it's "not entirely satisfactory to everybody."

The proposal includes, among other provisions:

$160 billion for state, local and tribal governments

$180 billion for a federal boost in unemployment insurance, coming out to $300 a week

$288 billion for small businesses, including a reauthorization of the Paycheck Protection Program

$45 billion for transportation

$10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service

Short-term federal protection from coronavirus-related lawsuits

The proposal does not include another round of $1,200 checks for Americans, which was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed in March.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and a bipartisan group of lawmakers announce a proposal for a COVID-19 relief in Washington on Dec. 1.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, an opponent of government spending he calls excessive, noted the smaller price tag of the bill, almost half of what Democrats and the White House had been negotiating before the election. Republicans had balked at the price tag of larger relief legislation.

"We've come together, and we've been very careful," he said, noting the bill included $348 billion of new funding and the remainder would come from repurposed funding from the previous major aid bill.

Biden economic team: Biden set to announce his economic team led by Janet Yellen, who faces a dark winter outlook, split Congress

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, indicated the proposal might be too large. The price tag is "bigger than what we've been doing. I've advocated a small number – the skinny package," which is roughly $500 billion.

The White House did not immediately signal support for the proposal.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement the $908 billion proposal "has not been a topic of discussion" between the Trump administration and Republican congressional leaders.

McConnell brings back Senate GOP plan

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., did not directly address the bipartisan proposal but argued Tuesday the best chance of passing any COVID-19 relief before the new year would be adding measures into a must-pass government spending bill.

He said at his weekly news conference that he'd been in discussions with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about what the president would be willing to sign into law, and "I think we have a sense of what that is."

McConnell said he was revamping Senate Republicans' latest proposal, which failed to pass the chamber in October, with policies Trump supports and sending it out across the Senate to "get some feedback" and see if the proposal can pass the chamber.

"I think the one thing we all agree on is we don't have time for messaging games. We don't have time for lengthy negotiations. The issue is, do we want to get a result?" McConnell said. "I like to remind everybody, the way you get a result is you have to have a presidential signature, so I felt the first thing we needed to do is to find out what the president would in fact sign. We believe we've got the answer to that."

According a to copy of the framework circulating among Senate Republicans obtained by USA TODAY, McConnell's proposal mirrors the provisions of the roughly $500 billion proposal Republicans failed to pass in October and includes:

Liability protections for businesses against COVID-related lawsuits

A one-month extension and phase-out of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for gig workers as well as the federal boost to unemployment insurance, though the framework does not say how much the benefit is

$332.7 billion to reauthorize the Paycheck Protection Program and provide grants for theaters and live venues

$10 billion in loan forgiveness for the United States Postal Service

A 100% deduction for business meals

$105 billion to "help get students back to school"

$16 billion for "testing, contact tracing, and surveillance in states"

$31 billion for vaccine development and distribution

$20 billion for farm assistance and $500 million for fishers and fisheries

$5 billion for the Child Care and Development Block Grant

COVID-19 vaccine development: Deliver a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine in less than a year? Impossible. Meet Moncef Slaoui.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., voiced support for the bipartisan group of lawmakers, calling their plan a "good effort" and saying that working across the aisle was key in seeing a bill become law.

He chastised McConnell for going to the White House with another attempt to pass COVID-19 relief without input from Democrats.

"The biggest impediment to getting in agreement is the Republican leader refusing to negotiate in a bipartisan way," Schumer said. "He knows darn well the House is Democratic majority. He knows darn well he needs Democratic votes in the Senate to get anything done since a number of his people won't vote for any proposal. And yet he continues to negotiate in a partisan way."

Negotiations restart

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Mnuchin spoke by phone Tuesday afternoon about government funding and COVID-19 relief in their first conversation since October, when negotiations collapsed.

In a statement released after the call, Pelosi said Mnuchin told her he would review Democrats' latest proposal and the $908 billion bipartisan proposal.

Any relief proposal has to ensure "that the vaccine is free and accessible to everyone," she said.

Schumer declined to detail what was in the proposal he and Pelosi sent, saying it was a private means of hoping to jump-start negotiations.

Contributing: Courtney Subramanian

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 aid: Lawmakers introduce new proposals as talks restart