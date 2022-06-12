Lawmakers from Iraq's biggest bloc resign amid impasse

FILE - Populist Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, speaks during a mews conference in Najaf, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. On Sunday, June 12, 2022, 73 lawmakers from the powerful cleric’s bloc submitted their resignation based on his request, to protest a persisting political deadlock eight months after general elections were held. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Muqtada al-Sadr
    Iraqi politician and cleric

BAGHDAD (AP) — Dozens of lawmakers who make up the biggest bloc in Iraq's parliament resigned on Sunday amid a prolonged political impasse, plunging the divided nation into political uncertainty.

The 73 lawmakers from powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s bloc submitted their resignation based on his request, to protest a persisting political deadlock eight months after general elections were held.

Parliament Speaker Mohammed Halbousi accepted their resignation.

Al-Sadr, a maverick leader remembered for leading an insurgency against U.S. forces after the 2003 invasion, emerged as the winner in the election held in October.

The election was held several months earlier than expected, in response to mass protests that broke out in late 2019, and saw tens of thousands rally against endemic corruption, poor services and unemployment.

The vote brought victory for powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr who won 73 out of Parliament's 329 seats, and was a blow for his Iran-backed Shiite rivals, who lost about two-thirds of their seats and have rejected the results.

Al-Sadr has been intent on forming, along with his allies, a majority government that excludes them. But he has not been able to corral enough lawmakers to parliament to get the two-thirds majority needed to elect Iraq’s next president — a necessary step ahead of naming the next prime minister and selecting a Cabinet.

Speaker Halbousi tweeted later that he “reluctantly” accepted the resignations based on al-Sadr's wishes and after sincere efforts to discourage him from this step. “For the sake of the country and the people, he decided to proceed with this decision,” he posted.

It was not immediately clear how the resignation of the biggest bloc in parliament would play out. A veteran Iraqi politician expressed concern that the resignations could lead to chaos in the country.

According to Iraqi laws, if any seat in parliament becomes vacant, the candidate who obtains the second highest number votes in their electoral district would replace them.

This would benefit al-Sadr's opponents from the so-called Coordination Framework, a coalition led by Iran-backed Shiite parties, and their allies - something al-Sadr would be unlikely to accept.

There are already concerns that the stalemate and tension could boil over and lead to street protests by supporters of al-Sadr, turning into violence between them and rival armed Shiite militias.

Al-Sadr, one of Iraq's most influential political leaders with a large following, has repeatedly alluded to the capabilities of his militia, Saraya Salam, which recently opened the doors for recruits in Babylon and Diyala provinces.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gambia under Yahya Jammeh: Witch hunts, PTSD and veiled faces

    Portraits of 11 Gambians which reveal the extent of the suffering and abuse under Yahya Jammeh.

  • Macron not guaranteed to win outright parliament majority, estimates show

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron is not guaranteed to win an absolute majority in parliament, exit polls showed, after a new left-wing alliance made a strong showing in the first round of parliamentary elections on Sunday. Macron's coalition bloc was expected to win between 270-310 parliament seats - with the mark for an outright majority set at 289 seats - on June 19, according to an Elabe projection showed, while the left was seen getting 170-220 seats, a big increase from 2017. Initial projections by Elabe put the hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon's NUPES bloc neck-and-neck with Macron's Ensemble!

  • Changes to N. Ireland Protocol ‘Lawful,’ UK Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With New Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation Defeat‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceLegislation that would allow the UK government to override parts of the Brexit deal it struck with the European Union is “within the law,” Conservative minist

  • Accused in Ramaphosa Robbery Denies Involvement: Sunday Times

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With New Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation Defeat‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceA Namibian national named in an affidavit as having taken part in a robbery at a game farm owned by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has denied involvement, the Joh

  • Senators Reach Tentative Deal on New Gun-Safety Legislation

    (Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of US senators has reached a tentative deal on new gun-safety legislation following last month’s massacres in Texas and New York. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With New Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation Defeat‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceSenators

  • Schiff: GOP lawmakers seeking pardons was compelling ‘consciousness of guilt’

    Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that evidence showing several GOP lawmakers sought pardons related to their roles in overturning the election was the most compelling “consciousness of guilt” related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Schiff was asked about remarks from Rep. Liz Cheney…

  • NATO Chief: Turkey has "legitimate concerns" over terrorism

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that Turkey has “legitimate concerns” over terrorism and other issues that need to be taken seriously. Turkey has accused Finland and Sweden of supporting Kurdish militants and says it will not back the two Nordic nations joining NATO until they change their policies. Speaking at a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Stoltenberg stressed that “no other NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey” and pointed to its strategic geographic location with neighbors like Iraq and Syria.

  • Iran currency drops to lowest value ever amid US sanctions

    Iran’s currency Sunday dropped to its lowest value ever as talks to revive the country's tattered nuclear deal with world powers remained deadlocked. Traders in Tehran exchanged the rial at 332,000 to the U.S. dollar, up from 327,500 on Saturday. Iran’s currency was trading at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

  • Here's Why Harry And Meghan Weren't At The Platinum Jubilee Concert

    They had a low-key day for this reason.

  • Capitol attack pardon revelations could spell doom for Trump and allies

    Disclosure that many House Republicans sought presidential pardon may show they believed election fraud claim was false

  • Trump has started to ask advisors about how to attack ex-Cabinet members and political allies who might run for president against him in 2024: report

    Two advisors told The Washington Post that that a candidacy by Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida would be an issue, given his popularity with Trump's base.

  • Donald Trump isn't sticking to the GOP's Jan. 6 hearing talking points

    Donald Trump isn't sticking to the GOP's Jan. 6 hearing talking points.

  • Former White House counsel says Trump is 'likely' to be prosecuted in Georgia because of 'particularly strong evidence'

    "We have that tape of Trump saying to [Georgia's] Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger...just find 11,780 votes that don't exist," Norm Eisen said.

  • Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

    Ahead of a potential presidential bid, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem handily won the Republican nomination last week for a second term. It's a lesson that Donald Trump, Noem's ally, is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who have crossed him. In the GOP primary last month, Georgia voters overwhelmingly backed Gov. Brian Kemp, who had rebuffed Trump's lies about widespread fraud during the 2020 election.

  • Fox News host Sean Hannity pitched a last-minute pardon for Hunter Biden to Trump in an attempt to ease the fallout of the Capitol riot, a new report says

    While the proposal wasn't originally Hannity's idea, a source said the Fox News host pitched it because he "genuinely wanted some healing."

  • Brooks hits back at Trump over Britt endorsement

    Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) criticized former President Trump for endorsing his Alabama Republican Senate challenger Katie Britt, saying late Friday on Twitter that “Donald Trump is the only man in American politics who could get conned by Mitch McConnell twice in an Alabama Senate race.” “This is weird: last time Donald Trump talked about Katie…

  • Does the Justice Department want to charge Trump? Here's what could happen.

    Does the Justice Department want to charge Trump? A person familiar with the matter says there have been conversations at DOJ about the implications of doing so.

  • A Judgment Day Is Coming for Zelensky

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his advisers have been arguing in recent days that they don’t want to cede any territory to Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine. And though that view is widely held in Ukraine, they could be trapping themselves in political quicksand.Zelensky’s position, which he and his advisers have repeated countless times, is well-supported throughout the country, to be sure. Ukrainians overwhelmingly do

  • GOP Slapped Down Again For Jan. 6 National Guard Lie

    The old lie resurfaced: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not in fact reject the Guard to protect the Capitol during the insurrection.

  • Rep. Andy Biggs really reeeeally doesn't like Jan. 6 hearings. Now we know why

    Rep. Andy Biggs is almost apoplectic over the Jan. 6 committee's hearings. Perhaps one of the bombshells dropped on Thursday explains why.