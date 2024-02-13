Lawmakers look to ban lab-grown meat in Florida

A bill to ban making and selling lab-grown meat in Florida may be one step closer to a full House vote.

A House panel is expected to pass the bill, which is backed by agriculture groups concerned about its safety.

Opponents of the bill argue the process is being closely monitored by regulators.

Read: Gov. DeSantis takes aim at ‘fake meat’

They say lab-grown meat could become a crucial part of Florida’s economy.

The bill has one more committee hearing before a full House vote.

Read: Chocolate prices surge ahead of Valentine’s Day

The Senate’s version of the bill also has one more stop before it’s on the floor.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.