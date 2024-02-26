Lawmakers look at looser teen employment laws

Feb. 26—A bill working its way through the Indiana Senate that would lessen the restrictions on teen workers is making its way through the Indiana legislature. House Bill 1093 is headed to the Senate Appropriations Committee after passing a Pensions and Labor Committee on a seven to three vote with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats against it.

Some area businesses that employ teens say the law changes could help fix a labor shortage issue that dates back to the original COVID outbreak.

"It doesn't seem like there are that many high schoolers working as there was in the past. It's the biggest thing I noticed after COVID. The applications have dried up," said Bob Arnold, owner of Mason's Root Beer Stand. "Whether they have gone to somewhere else, I don't know, but as far as kids working in the fast food industry, there doesn't seem to be as many as it once was."

"It has been more evident since COVID, but there has been a shortage of people to work," said Todd Baker, owner of Bo-Macs Drive-in in Shoals. "In the food service industry, there is a difference in the workforce pre-and-post-COVID."

Under the proposed changes 14 to 16-year-olds would be allowed to work after 7 p.m. on a weeknight and after 9 p.m. on a weekend. It would also allow some older teens to work on farms and construction sites and even handle hazardous materials.

"We don't hire very many 15-and 16-year-olds anymore," said Amy Holstine, owner of the Produce Patch. "At one time we didn't hire any of the younger teens. We hire a few now because it is getting harder to hire workers."

"There is a big difference between a 14-year-old working until 9 and a 16-year old," said Arnold. "As a rule, a 14-year-old is still a little young to be working until 9 o'clock in my opinion. I think they had it right at 7. Since COVID we have been closing at 7. We might extend that a little in the future, but we will never go back to closing at 9 or 10 again."

The owners' at Bo-Macs like the idea of loosening the laws on teen employment.

"We just had a 'now hiring' and we had a lot of applications but not hardly any were adults," said Blair Baker, owner of Bo-Macs. "Our teens are the best workers. I love our teen workers."

"I would like to see it passed," added Todd Baker. "We are active and involved in the day-to-day operations. It gives us a chance to connect and teach the kids. Working for us is like an extracurricular activity for a student. That's how my wife and I approach running our business."

Critics of the change suggest that young workers can often be the victims of exploitation. They point to a case of a young teen working in a clean-up crew in a meat processing plant who wound up severely injured.

Supporters say those cases are not common and that the thing the law will allow is for teens to learn how to work.

"I like to see the kids working," said Holstine. "We need to have some criteria in place to protect them for sure, but we don't need to make it too hard for them to get a job."