Lawmakers meet on juvenile crime issue, offer start to a solution

Jul. 8—HARTFORD — Several ideas of how to address the ongoing juvenile car theft crisis in the state came out of a bipartisan meeting of House leaders on Wednesday called by Speaker of the House Matthew Ritter, D-Hartford, and House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford.

The ideas would bring minor changes to state statutes.

One thought that arose during the 90-minute meeting is to give on-call judges access to juvenile records when a juvenile is arrested after hours, Ritter said. When police arrest a juvenile at 1 a.m., he said, a judge can't access their records and consequently don't have all the information necessary to make a decision on the juvenile's fate.

A second idea that was to have court support services do an assessment earlier in the process — perhaps within a week after the arrest — to determine what is going on in the juvenile's life that may contribute to the proclivity toward committing crimes. Ritter said when juveniles are arrested now, the assessment is done while they're awaiting arraignment, which is late in the game.

He said it's important to learn if the juveniles have any gang affiliation and what's going on in their home and school lives to gain a better understanding of how they might be helped.

Ritter said he has received calls from parents who say they are working and don't have time to watch their children at all hours. These parents have asked if they can voluntarily apply for an ankle monitor for children either at risk for committing crimes or who have already had run-ins with the law.

That was one of the provisions in a bill that did not pass in the legislature. Ritter said House leaders discussed the possibility of looking again into ankle monitoring.

JUVENILE CAR THEFT CRISIS

INITIAL STEP: House leaders met Wednesday to discuss statute changes that might mitigate the problem.

MOVING FORWARD: Continue talking about comprehensive policies that look at juvenile justice, law enforcement, education and services for children and families.

Story continues

Wednesday's meeting was an initial one, he said, so there's a lot more fact-finding ahead.

House leaders will be engaging with Senate Democrats and the governor's office for other ideas, Ritter said.

He also said the Judiciary Committee will have meetings with public defenders and judicial staff to discuss next steps.

"We don't want to go back to locking kids up," Ritter said. "There are maybe a couple hundred kids who are committing the vast majority of these crimes."

What these juveniles usually need, he said, are services and support.

Before the meeting, Republican lawmakers signed petitions to call the General Assembly back into special session. At a news conference, flanked by local GOP municipal leaders and the police chiefs of New Britain and Wolcott, the legislators proposed eliminating a current six-hour limit on detaining certain juveniles without a court order and requiring courts to order repeat offenders be electronically monitored until their criminal proceedings are resolved, among other measures.

New Britain Police Chief Chris Chute said public trust needs to be restored in the criminal justice system. He acknowledged it's a small number of repeat juvenile offenders who are the problem, but they've become so bold that they're broadcasting on social media about how they're driving around in stolen cars and bragging about the robberies they're committing and the assaults they're committing.

The group hopes to meet again sometime next week.

Content from the Associated Press was used in this story.

For more coverage of Somers and Ellington, follow Susan Danseyar on Twitter: @susandanseyar, Facebook: Susan Danseyar.