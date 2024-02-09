Lawmakers move forward with new bill to deter left lane drivers

A new bill could soon put a stop to left lane vigilantes across Florida by instituting a pass-only or pay up law.

It passed its last senate committee stop Thursday and is now ready to be heard by the full chamber of both the House and the Senate.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

If approved, drivers on highways with at least two lanes in the same direction and speed limits of 65 and over would all have to use the right-hand lanes, therefore freeing up the left-hand lanes for people passing slower traffic.

If caught cruising in the left lane, violators could face a $158 fine.

Read: Driver shot in road rage incident, police still searching for suspect

Exceptions include if the driver is about to exit the road, street or highway, or if a law enforcement office directs them to do so.

Right now, it’s not illegal to drive in the left lane – but people are expected to move over if a faster vehicle is coming up from behind.

Read: Rare magnitude 4 earthquake recorded off Florida’s Space Coast late Wednesday

Senate bill sponsor Keith Perry said, last year alone, there were more than 4,000 violations related to people having to pass using the right lane.

Perry believes this new bill could help save lives. “In 2021, we had 247 incidents involving death or incapacitation from improper passing,” said Perry.

Read: Orlando man sentenced for 2020 murder of Orange County attorney in her Delaney Park home

Other states have passed similar laws in the past, including Illinois, Kansas and Louisiana. If passed, the new law would take effect January 2025.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.