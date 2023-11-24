Lawmakers in NC to use $2M in funding for upgrades aimed at lowering wildlife car crashes

Lawmakers in North Carolina have promised $2 million in funding for infrastructure designed to lower wildlife-vehicle collisions across the state, according to our partners at WLOS News in Asheville.

Members of the Safe Passage Fund Coalition say the money will be put toward overpasses, underpasses, and fencing along both roads and highways to keep drivers and wildlife safe.

“We are so grateful that the North Carolina General Assembly has prioritized funding to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions on Interstate 40 near the Smokies in Haywood County,” Southern Appalachian Director of the National Parks Conservation Association, Jeff Hunter, told WLOS. “This is a win-win for wildlife and the motoring public.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will be able to talk about three of the 13 Interstate 40 projects by the Safe Passage Fund Coalition.

WLOS reports the NCDOT plans to use a large portion of the funding for more wildlife fencing, and the planning, and construction of a mitigation project located at Hurricane Creek. The rest of the money will be used to develop two plans for wildlife overpasses, a bridge replacement, and two culvert replacements.

“NCDOT is excited to receive this funding and to continue the development and delivery of these important projects for Haywood County and western NC,” NCDOT Division 14 Engineer Wanda Payne told WLOS in a statement.

