Lawmakers outraged after National Guard ejected

Senate leaders voice outrage after reports that hundreds of Guard troops were forced out of areas of the Capitol they had been using for rest breaks and were relocated to a nearby garage. (Jan. 22)

Video Transcript

CHUCK SCHUMER: Now, Mr. President, it came to our attention last night that members of the National Guard, after standing on duty to protect the Capitol for Inauguration Day, keeping us safe, were sleeping in parking garages and cramped quarters without proper space or ventilation. It was utterly unacceptable. I have told those who run the security of the Capitol that it can never happen again. And I pledge to every National Guard member that it will not happen again.

The minute I heard about this outrage last night, we made sure it was fixed immediately. Every member of the Guard was found proper accommodations inside. And as of this morning, everyone was accounted for and taken care of. This morning, I went over to the CVC, and I spoke to a number of guardsmen personally to make sure they were OK.

MITCH MCCONNELL: Yesterday evening, we learned that some of the National Guard forces who have been helping protect the Capitol complex were being made to rest in parking garages between their shifts. I don't think a single senator feels that was acceptable. I'm glad the situation was resolved, and I hope we learn exactly what happened.