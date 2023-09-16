Lawmakers pass "Piqui's Law" to protect children from abusive parents

The tragic death of a 5-year-old boy during a bitter custody battle has now led to the creation of new legislation protecting children from abusive parents. In a unanimous vote on Friday, the state assemblymembers passed “Piqui’s Law,” which was sponsored by Senator Susan Rubio of Baldwin Park. The law mandates domestic abuse training for judges, escpecially when dealing with child safety during custody battles with abusive parents. The law is named after Aramazd Andressian, Jr., a 5-year-old boy known as “Piqui,” who was killed by his father after a trip to Disneyland in 2017. The boy’s mother, Ana Estevez, had warned officials that the boy’s father, Aramazd Andressian, who she was divorcing was an abusive man. Despite her pleas, the man was granted joint custody of their son. Since the boy’s death, Rubio’s bill aims to prevent similar tragedies from happening to children across the country. KTLA's Rick Chambers reports on September 15, 2023.

