Lawmakers pick 7 judges, lawyers to fill judicial vacancies in Hampton Roads

The Virginia General Assembly filled seven judicial vacancies in Hampton Roads — out of about 30 such appointments statewide — before it adjourned last week.

Lawmakers elevated two sitting General District Court judges — Matthew W. Hoffman of Newport News and Robert B. Rigney of Norfolk — to new eight-year terms on those cities’ circuit courts.

The General Assembly also tapped five local lawyers — two each in Norfolk and Virginia Beach and another in Newport News — to fill six-year terms on lower courts:

Newport News Senior Assistant Public Defender Rian E. Lewis will fill the General District Court vacancy created by Hoffman’s elevation.

Norfolk attorneys Jamilah D. LeCruise and Leondras Webster landed judgeships on that city’s General District Court — one of them created with Rigney’s ascension.

Lawyers James P. Normile IV and Jennifer B. Shupert were picked for open seats on the Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

As part of a series of judicial reappointments in January, lawmakers previously elevated Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Tanya Bullock to that city’s Circuit Court. They also elected Joe Lindsey — a former state delegate and interim judge at Norfolk General District Court — to a six-year term.

Though the full General Assembly elects judges, a longstanding state tradition gives local lawmakers deference in making the picks after consulting with local bar groups and conducting their own interviews.

Here’s a rundown of the region’s newly appointed or elevated judges:

Matthew W. Hoffman, Newport News Circuit Court

Hoffman, 50, an Arizona native, stayed in Hampton Roads after attending law school at the College of William & Mary, and is a former prosecutor in Newport News and Hampton. He worked for Progressive Insurance for several years before becoming a General District Court judge in 2016.

Hoffman sat in both Newport News and Hampton before getting the Newport News job full time a year later, and he founded the city’s behavioral health docket, an alternative court for those with mental illnesses.

Story continues

Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, introduced Hoffman to lawmakers as “one of the finest jurists we have been able to produce in Newport News,” saying he “really blossomed” the behavioral health docket.

Hoffman told a joint Courts of Justice Committee last week that he’s “ready for a new challenge,” looking forward to handling jury trials and doing more researching and writing than he’s had the opportunity to do in district court.

want to improve the efficiency and the accessibility of the circuit court to the citizens of Newport News,” he said. Hoffman will replace Circuit Court Judge Timothy S. Fisher, who retired in January.

Robert B. Rigney, Norfolk Circuit Court

A Long Island native, Rigney, 61, holds a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Oswego and a law degree from the University of Richmond. He has worked as an attorney for more than 30 years, including with the firm of Protogyrou and Rigney, and sat on the city’s General District Court bench since 2019.

“He’s really respectful to the citizens and is an overall fair person,” Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Norfolk and Chesapeake, told lawmakers by way of introduction. “That’s what I look for in the judge.”

“On a personal note, being a judge has been the greatest job ever,” Rigney told lawmakers. “On a professional note, I’ve been a trial lawyer for 32 years, and I believe I have the experience, qualifications and the personality to continue to be effective for the citizens of Norfolk and everyone that comes into my court.”

Rigney will take the seat of retired Circuit Court Judge Joseph Migliozzi.

Rian E. Lewis, Newport News General District Court

Lewis, 38, a Winchester native, holds a bachelor’s degree from Washington & Lee University and a law degree and master’s in psychology from Valparaiso University. She’s spent more than 10 years with the Newport News public defender’s office, including representing clients on the behavioral health docket, which she sees as “a passion project.”

Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, said she was impressed with Lewis’ answer when the senator asked what she would do if she didn’t get the job. ‘’I will be disappointed, but I will go back to doing that which I love, and that’s being a public defender,” Lewis replied.

“I’m definitely enthusiastic about starting the new position, though it will be very hard to leave the public defender’s office,” Lewis said in an interview.

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, asked Lewis whether her psychology degree helps her understand clients better. She called it a “huge help” not only with clients, but “everyone else I come in contact with.”

Jamilah D. LeCruise, Norfolk General District Court

LeCruise, 36, graduated from the University of Richmond and received her law degree from William & Mary. While in law school, she traveled to Ghana with a human rights organization, then interned for Legal Aid Society and with the Office of the Capital Defender in Richmond.

She later worked as a magistrate and an assistant public defender in Norfolk before opening her own law practice.

“I’ve always wanted to be a General District Court judge — the place where I learned to practice law,” LeCruise told lawmakers. “It’s the people’s court ... with a variety of different people before the court from different backgrounds.”

Del. Don L. Scott, D-Norfolk, a practicing attorney, called LeCruise “extremely bright, very sharp” and “a go-to attorney in the Norfolk area” — and a great choice for the bench.

Leondras Webster, Norfolk General District Court

Webster, 42, a graduate of the University of Virginia and William & Mary law school, has been a practicing attorney for 13 years.

He told lawmakers he worked in the Circuit Court as a high school intern “moving files around” and later became a deputy clerk there. “I was able to take a look and understand what the judges and what the attorneys had to do on a daily basis,” he said.

Webster later worked as a Norfolk prosecutor, helping to spearhead cases in the city’s drug court, mental health court and the veteran’s court. He also worked as a defense lawyer, including with the insurance industry, and has been a substitute judge in Norfolk, Portsmouth and Isle of Wight.

“They keep asking me to come back, so I guess I’m doing something right,” Webster quipped.

He and LeCruise will replace Rigney and the recently elevated Circuit Court Judge Tasha Scott on the General District Court.

James P. Normile IV, Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court

Normile, 52, received his bachelor’s degree from Towson State University and completed Virginia’s reading for the law program in 1999. He then worked in private practice for 22 years, including with Zogby, Broccoletti and Normile.

“My whole professional career and my personal life has led me to this point where I’ve found a passion and a calling to serve my community, give back to my community, and to make Virginia Beach the best place possible for children and families,” Normile told lawmakers, saying most of his work is in the juvenile and domestic area.

Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, called Normile “a unanimous selection from the Virginia Beach delegation.”

Jennifer B. Shupert, Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court

Shupert, 43, graduated from Oklahoma Christian University with a degree in family studies and child development, received her law degree from Regent University, then worked as an attorney for 18 years.

“I have specialized my practice in the area of family law intentionally,” she told lawmakers. “I believe that helping children and families through that type of process is very rewarding. And they needed a lawyer who was logical and practical and could help them through one of the toughest times in their lives.”

DeSteph said Shupert was also a unanimous selection of Virginia Beach lawmakers.

Normile and Shupert will replace Judges Tanya Bullock and Deborah Bryan. Bullock now sits on the city’s Circuit Court and Bryan is slated to retire in April.

Aside from filling the vacancies, the General Assembly also reappointed 12 sitting judges in Hampton Roads to new terms.

That includes eight Circuit Court judges to new eight-year terms: Steven C. Frucci, James C. Lewis of Virginia Beach; David W. Lannetti of Norfolk; L. Wayne Farmer of Isle of Wight; Robert H. Sandwich Jr. of Suffolk; Bryant L. Sugg of Newport News; and Jeffrey W. Shaw of the Middle Peninsula.

It also includes General District Court Judges Douglas B. Ottinger of Portsmouth, Patrick A. Robbins of Accomack and Suffolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge James E. Wiser.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com