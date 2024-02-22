Lawmakers work on plan to help increase the number of doctors in Florida

The Florida House could give final approval Thursday to a major healthcare plan.

It includes trying to increase the number of doctors in Florida.

It would also take steps to expand healthcare access by shifting patients from emergency rooms to other types of facilities.

Watch: Florida could see worsening doctor shortages over the next decade, data shows

Supporters said the plan will help meet healthcare needs, as Florida’s population continues to grow.

