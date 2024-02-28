Lawmakers press Banks to comply with class size law

NEW YORK — State lawmakers are ramping up pressure on Mayor Eric Adams and schools Chancellor David Banks to comply with a law mandating lower class sizes in New York public schools — an indication of the uphill battle the city faces to get more money from Albany.

Details: Legislators urged Banks during an hourslong legislative budget hearing Thursday to find solutions to lower class sizes over five years by 2028. One lawmaker, Sen. Iwen Chu, even questioned why principals have to sacrifice programs since Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the law in 2022 that gave the city ample time to plan.

Sen. John Liu, the Queens Democrat who heads the Senate’s New York City Education Committee and sponsored the class size legislation, maintained class size reductions are central to the Campaign for Fiscal Equity case.

He was referring to a court battle in 2007 that led to the current foundation aid formula, the main source of funding for school districts.

“Tell us that you are going to be in compliance, and you’re gonna start taking actions now,” Liu said. “You can’t wait until year three to finally say, ‘Well, you know what, now we’re gonna have to make tradeoffs.’”

Banks, who told POLITICO the law was one of two big-ticket items on his plate, said the city would need to spend between $1.4 billion and $1.9 billion to hire 10,000 to 12,000 educators, and potentially cut programs, to meet the requirements in future years.

Legislators say the state sent $1.6 billion more in foundation aid, but officials insist the money is already in schools’ budgets.

“You can put five kids in a classroom, but if you don’t have a good teacher, you won’t have a sound, basic education,” Banks charged.

Officials pointed to recommendations from a working group that Banks formed last year, including capping enrollment at high-demand schools.

Liu also knocked the city for not making plans to offset expiring federal stimulus dollars. Officials referred to cuts in some areas, but it’s not enough to fill the gap, the city educators said.

What’s at stake: There are signs Banks should be worried: Lawmakers are considering blocking an extension of mayoral control of schools if the mayor does not comply with the statute.

State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa has shown she’s serious about enforcement. She revealed Thursday, during her own testimonny, she withheld funding from the DOE due to issues with its initial plan. The money was released to the city Dec. 18.

A “substantial amount of money was released at that point,” she said.

Banks hit back at Rosa, calling it a mere two-week hold-up of $50 million that went through a “standard process.” (Rosa has certified the city is currently in compliance.)

“I heard that part of the testimony, which was a little baffling for me — to be honest with you,” he said.