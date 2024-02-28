Lawmakers propose moving funds for violence prevention efforts

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than a month after Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin was shot twice in the line of duty, local lawmakers have proposed re-allocating nearly $600,000 in federal funding for violence prevention efforts.

The City of Scranton is currently working with a consultant to develop a more strategic approach to fight gang and youth violence by using resources and services.

Scranton officials have been studying violence intervention programs across the Commonwealth.

“Here in the City of Scranton, we take law enforcement very seriously, we have an incredible police department as everyone has seen in real-time in the last six weeks, but it’s not just a law enforcement solution to violence, we have to make sure community resources prevent violence from happening in the first place,” said Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

Meanwhile, Detective Gilmartin continues his recovery at a rehab center in Philly.

A GoFundMe campaign supporting the wounded detective and his family had raised more than $205,000.

