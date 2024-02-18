Lawmakers pursue improperly registered cars

Some Maryland state lawmakers seek to crack down on residents who are dragging their feet when it comes to registering their cars. By law, new Maryland residents must register their vehicles and get Maryland license plates within 60 days. While that may be, a Baltimore lawmaker said many people aren't following the law. Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway, D-District 4, told 11 News it has been a problem, particularly with Virginia license plates, and that it makes it harder for officials to enforce some traffic laws.

View comments