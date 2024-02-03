Lawmakers push for bail reform to stop repeat offenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After prosecutors charge someone with a crime, it’s the judge’s job to set a bail amount.

However, with an increased focus on repeat offenders, state leaders want to make it more difficult for people to walk free. One way to do that is by stopping judges from considering a defendant’s financial situation before setting bail, and it’s the idea behind a new piece of legislation.

Metro councilmember Joy Styles said she was recently at a bond hearing for a 20-yer-old man accused of organizing multiple street races.

“He looked very forlorn, but only because he got caught, not because he got remorse. That’s a different scenario,” Styles said.

According to Styles, she heard the judge ask his mother what bond amount she could afford, then set it to that.

“The mother didn’t break the law, her son did. If he can’t pay, we need to keep him,” Styles argued.

Styles said low or no bond isn’t working. In fact, she even said it’s enabling these people to become repeat offenders.

“The police are doing their job by arresting people; the DA is doing his job for pressing charges; then we get to the bench and we are getting our emotion and feeling for people,” she said.

In an effort to fix the problem, Republican lawmakers filed a bill that would stop judges from considering a defendant’s financial situation when setting bond, and this isn’t the only bail reform lawmakers are spearheading.

Republican leaders were in Memphis recently where they announced a push for a constitutional amendment that would let judges deny bail for many violent crimes.

Currently, judges can only deny bail for capital offenses, essentially only first-degree murder.

“There’s a lot of cases all across our state that you’ve seen, not just in Memphis, but all across our state, of someone who is out on bail who is a violent criminal who committed another violent crime shortly thereafter that took another victim,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said.

Lawmakers will discuss HB 1719 in a subcommittee hearing Tuesday. As far as the constitutional amendment goes, that won’t happen any time soon.

It takes at least two years to get an amendment on the ballot, and then it’s up to the voters.

