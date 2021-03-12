Lawmakers Push Bill To Review COVID-Related Hate Crimes Faster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan General
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two Democratic lawmakers in the two chambers of Congress are pushing a bill that would speed up investigations of alleged hate crimes related to the pandemic. Rep. Grace Meng (D-New York) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) reintroduced the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to the House and Senate on Thursday, reports CNN. First proposed by Meng in 2020, the legislation seeks to address the recent spate of violent attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the country. "We've seen the horrifying consequences of racist language as AAPI communities across our country experience hate crimes and violence related to the pandemic," Hirono said in a statement. The bill supports assigning a designated officer who will help expedite the review of hate crimes at the Justice Department particularly those reported during the pandemic. It seeks to create an online platform available in multiple languages where victims can report hate crimes or incidents, expand "culturally competent and linguistically appropriate public education campaigns" and provide guidance on how to curb the use of discriminatory language when describing COVID-19. In a statement, Meng said the legislation is intended to tackle the "disgusting pattern of hate" that the AAPI community has recently been facing. "This must end and it is why we are working to ensure our justice system has the people and resources to effectively account for and mitigate anti-Asian hate crimes. I look forward to this bill becoming law," Meng said Justice Department officials reportedly conducted a listening session with over a dozen AAPI community groups earlier this month and sought feedback from district attorneys in areas with significant AAPI populations on case trends, data collection and community outreach. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature image via Rep. Grace Meng (left) and Mazie Hirono (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Teen Found Unconscious in Front of Home Mysteriously Dies in Queens

Anti-Masker Has Meltdown After Thai Family Restaurant Refuses Service in NYC

UCLA Professor Sparks Outrage After ‘Wondering’ If His Chinese Students Could Spread Coronavirus

Ali Wong Asked to Voice Announcements on San Francisco’s Muni Buses

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers to introduce anti-hate crime legislation amid rise in anti-Asian hate and violence

    "We want to continue to not only raise awareness, but also to try to help find real long-term solutions," Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., said.

  • "It must stop:" Biden condemns hate crimes against Asian Americans amid COVID-19 pandemic

    President Biden condemned "vicious" hate crimes against Asian Americans while addressing the nation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • House passes bill to expand background checks for gun sales

    “A vote is what we need,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

  • Joe Biden Condemns Rise in Hate Crimes Against Asian-Americans: 'It Must Stop'

    In his first primetime address to the nation on Thursday, President Joe Biden condemned the rise in hate crimes against Asian-Americans amid the pandemic.

  • Analysis: CNOOC needs to double down on drilling and deals in carbon-cutting gas pivot

    A rapid rise in offshore drilling and deepwater gas extraction may seem an unlikely path to lower emissions, but are central planks of Chinese energy major CNOOC Ltd’s plan to help hit Beijing's climate goals. While global peers like BP, Royal Dutch Shell have announced cuts in hydrocarbon output and huge renewable energy investments to cut emissions, China's third-largest oil and gas producer plans an ambitious gas-heavy overhaul of its production mix by 2035 as its way of helping meet carbon-cutting goals. The country aims to cap carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and become "carbon neutral" by 2060.

  • Could solitary confinement on Rikers Island be laid to rest?

    Even with Rikers Island under renewed scrutiny for prisoner neglect and abuses, a transgender prisoner named Layleen Polanco died there in a tragic way — from an epileptic seizure, alone in a dingy cell. Outrage over Polanco’s 2019 death in solitary confinement at the notorious New York City jail complex, one of the world's largest, helped set the stage for a proposed ban on an age-old disciplinary practice that prisoner advocates have long seen as barbaric. This week, officials unveiled reforms that Mayor Bill de Blasio asserts add up to a groundbreaking abolishment of punishing unruly prisoners by isolating them.

  • 'Not a racist family': Prince William defends royals, says he hasn't spoken to Harry

    William added that he hadn't spoken to his brother yet, "but I plan to," in his first public comments since the bombshell interview.

  • Eurovision organisers reject Belarusian entry after opposition backlash

    A rumbling political crisis in Belarus spilled over into the Eurovision Song Contest on Thursday, after the event's organisers rejected the country's entry by a band which has mocked protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. Featuring lyrics such as "I will teach you to toe the line", the entry had sparked a backlash from opposition figures and fuelled calls by a European Parliament lawmaker for Belarus to be suspended from the popular competition. The entry, by Galasy ZMesta, had received 5,800 likes and more than 40,000 dislikes on the competition's official YouTube page since Tuesday, with more than half a million views.

  • Rubio Backs Amazon Workers’ Unionization Drive

    Senator Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) is backing Amazon workers’ attempt to unionize in the city of Bessemer, Ala., in an op-ed published Friday morning in USA Today. Rubio came out in support of the unionization attempt at a massive Amazon distribution facility in the city. Portions of the op-ed also appeared in Axios on Friday morning. “For decades, companies like Amazon have been allies of the left in the culture war, but when their bottom line is threatened they turn to conservatives to save them. Republicans have rightly understood the dangers posed by the unchecked influence of labor unions. Adversarial relations between labor and management are wrong,” Rubio wrote. “But the days of conservatives being taken for granted by the business community are over.” Rubio added, “Here’s my standard: When the conflict is between working Americans and a company whose leadership has decided to wage culture war against working-class values, the choice is easy—I support the workers. And that’s why I stand with those at Amazon’s Bessemer warehouse today.” Rubio is among a number of Republicans, including Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), who have embraced a “pro-worker” conservatism in the wake of President Trump’s 2016 victory and subsequent defeat. “We must…embrace a pro-American capitalism—one that promotes the common good, as opposed to one that prioritizes Wall Street and Beijing—and become a patriotic, pro-worker party that fights for dignified work, strong families, and vibrant communities,” Rubio said in December 2020. The Bessemer unionization attempt, the largest in Amazon’s history, is taking place with a mail-in vote comprising roughly 6,000 workers, begun in February and continuing through the end of March. The attempt is being organized by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. “When Amazon and Jeff Bezos looked at Bessemer, they saw one of the poorest cities in the state of Alabama,” Michael Foster, an organizer for RWDSU, told The Los Angeles Times on Thursday. “What they failed to uncover is that this was a union city of steelworkers and coal mine workers. … These people know about unions, even though this is a red state.” Alabama is a right-to-work state where workers are not required to pay union dues.

  • Cambodia reports first COVID-19 death, 1 year into pandemic

    Cambodia on Thursday confirmed its first death from COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago as it battles a new local outbreak that has infected hundreds of people. The 50-year-old man was confirmed infected last month while working as a driver for a Chinese company in coastal Sihanoukville and died at the Khmer-Soviet friendship hospital Thursday morning, the Health Ministry said in a statement. Cambodia has confirmed only 1,163 cases of infection with the coronavirus since the pandemic began, but it is battling a new local outbreak that has infected several hundred people.

  • G League identifies player who said coronavirus toward Jeremy Lin, handling it internally

    Jeremy Lin said a fellow G League player called him coronavirus on the court. Lin also showed perspective and compassion, realized calls for punishing that player had quickly turned extreme, and refused to publicly shame him. That’s why the G League – after identifying the player – is handling the matter internally. Shams Charania of

  • Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski rework deals with Raiders

    The Raiders signed linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton as free agents last March and they revisited those deals this week. Contract restructures have been popular this offseason as teams work to cut their cap numbers for this year while pushing the charges into future seasons that are expected to have a higher cap number. [more]

  • Outspoken father of missing activist killed in Iraq's south

    The father of a missing Iraqi anti-government activist who waged a public campaign trying to bring to account a militia suspected of abducting him was shot and killed on Wednesday, a human rights monitor and security officials said. Jasb Hattab Aboud died of a gunshot wound to the head at 6 p.m. in the southern city of Amara, said Ali al-Bayati, a spokesman for the semi-official Independent Human Rights Commission, and a security official. The security official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

  • Obama in upcoming podcast credits his mother for his path

    Former President Barack Obama reveals in an upcoming podcast with rocker Bruce Springsteen that he chose a career of public service in part due to his mother, an acknowledgement that lands in the middle of Women’s History Month. “My mom was a little bit of a free thinker,” Obama says in Monday's episode of Spotify's “Renegades: Born in the USA.” The Associated Press was granted early access to a snippet. Obama's mother, Ann Dunham, was an anthropologist who worked to help improve the lives of the poor in Indonesia.

  • Hate crimes against Asian-Americans 'must stop:' Biden

    "So many of them, our fellow Americans, they're on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives, and still, still, they are forced to live in fear for their lives, just walking down streets in America," he said. "It's wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop."During his remarks, Biden also said he would direct U.S. states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and urged Americans to stay vigilant against the virus.In a forceful but somber speech from the White House on the first anniversary of the pandemic lockdown, Biden said he was working to speed COVID-19 vaccinations to create a greater sense of normalcy in the country by the July 4 Independence Day holiday.That date is a new goal for the president, who has warned Americans that further pain and death were still to come from the virus that has killed more than 530,000 people in the United States, the most of any country. Coronavirus-related lockdowns and restrictions have cost millions of jobs.

  • Listed: The biggest snowstorms in Denver's history

    A big snowstorm is coming this weekend, but it will be tough to break the record.Here's a look at the largest snow totals in Denver's history, as compiled by 9News:45.7 inches in December 1913: The city came to a standstill for days.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.31.8 inches in March 2003: The airport was closed after the canvas roof ripped.30.4 inches in November 1946: At least 13 people died in this storm.23.8 inches in December 1982: A white Christmas Eve.23 inches in April 1885: The largest April storm in city history.22.7 inches in October 1906: An early blast of winter.21.9 inches in October 1997: Winds hit 60 mph and the foothills received 4 feet.21.5 inches in November 1983: Snow removal cost the city $1.5 million.20.7 inches in December 2006: About 5,000 people were stranded at the airport.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • De Blasio: Cuomo Scandals Are ‘Disgusting,’ He ‘Can No Longer Serve as Governor’

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined more than 55 Democratic state legislators on Thursday in calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation amid concurrent scandals involving the governor’s mishandling of nursing homes during the pandemic and the alleged coverup that followed, as well as six harassment allegations that have been made against him. “It is disgusting to me, and he can no longer serve as governor,” de Blasio said during a press briefing. De Blasio’s comments follow a statement from state legislators who said Cuomo “has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need.” “We have a Lieutenant Governor who can step in and lead for the remainder of the term, and this is what is best for New Yorkers in this critical time,” the statement said. “It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign,” the lawmakers added. Shortly after the statement, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat representing the Bronx, said he would be “meeting with members in conference today on potential paths forward.” The mounting calls for the governor to resign come one day after the Albany Times Union reported that a sixth woman had accused the governor of sexual misconduct. A member of the executive chamber staff, whose name the paper withheld, says the governor inappropriately groped her last year at the Executive Mansion after she had been called to do work, according to the report. A staff member had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a “minor technical issue involving his mobile phone” when the staffer found herself alone in the governor’s private residence on the second floor when he “closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her,” a source with direct knowledge of the allegation told the paper. The source reportedly told the paper that the woman, who is much younger than the 63-year-old governor, told Cuomo to stop and that her “broader allegations include that he frequently engaged in flirtatious behavior with her, and that it was not the only time that he had touched her.” The new accuser is the fifth Cuomo staffer to come forward to accuse the governor of sexual misconduct. New York attorney general Letitia James announced last week that her office had received a referral from the Cuomo administration allowing for an independent investigation of their harassment claims. The sexual harassment allegations come as the New York governor is already embroiled in a scandal over his directive early in the pandemic that forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients from hospitals. The Cuomo administration later reportedly worked to coverup the toll the virus took on nursing homes, with top aides to the governor reportedly rewriting a July report by state health officials to conceal the number of nursing home residents who died from coronavirus in the state. Cuomo last week said there is “no way I resign,” calling the suggestion “anti-Democratic.”

  • Recent violence against Asian Americans highlights need for better tracking, reporting

    Recent violence against Asian Americans highlights need for better tracking, reporting

  • Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspend AstraZeneca COVID shots after blood clot reports

    Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. Austria earlier stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism. Still, the European medicine regulator EMA said the vaccine's benefits outweighed its risks and could continue to be administered.

  • Probe faults mayor, officials for keeping Prude death secret

    An investigation into the official response to Daniel Prude’s police suffocation death last year in Rochester, New York, is faulting the city’s mayor and former police chief for keeping critical details of the case secret for months and lying to the public about what they knew. The report, commissioned by Rochester’s city council and made public Friday, said Mayor Lovely Warren lied at a September press conference when she said it wasn’t until August that she learned officers had physically restrained Prude during the March 23, 2020 arrest that led to his death. Warren was told that very day that officers had used physical restraint, the report said, and by mid-April she, then-police Chief La’Ron Singletary and other officials were aware that Prude had died as a result and that the officers were under criminal investigation.