Lawmakers push to build massive wind turbines at Port of Long Beach\
California voters may have another bond to consider on the November ballot, one that promises to kickstart efforts to build massive, new offshore wind turbines at California ports.
California voters may have another bond to consider on the November ballot, one that promises to kickstart efforts to build massive, new offshore wind turbines at California ports.
2023 was the year social networks realized that they were sitting on massive troves of data. After talking to several third-party developers who built apps and services on top of these larger social networks, we learned that there are mixed feelings among the developers about building experiences around social networks. While they are excited about the rise of decentralized networks, some of them haven't seen enough incentives to build out new apps.
The stories you need to start your day: Biden classified docs report, what to expect at the Super Bowl and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Nevada Republicans made clear that they want Trump to be their nominee against President Biden in November’s general election.
Multiple shocks to global supply chains brought about first by the pandemic and more recently by Iran-backed Houthis targeting cargo ships in Red Sea have shown there’s a need for greater resilience in global shipping. Quietly, investors are eyeing up tech platforms for ports and cargo ships, which could prove to be a very savvy investment. Most recently, Portchain — a Danish startup that claims to be a ‘neutral exchange’ for cargo ships and ports, has now raised a $5 million ‘Seed+’ funding round from Angular Ventures.
We take a closer look at how the 2023 Toyota Sienna's driver assistance systems work.
CalHFA provides several programs to help first-time home buyers pay for down payments and closing costs.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday in a landmark case concerning the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's primary ballots. Here are the key takeaways from the hearing and what's next.
As he prepares to deliver his judgment on the amount of damages former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants must pay for years of committing financial fraud in New York, Judge Arthur Engoron defends his request to lawyers in the case for information about plea deal negotiations for Trump witness Allen Weisselberg on charges he committed perjury during the trial.
The Florida Supreme Court has until April 1 to decide whether a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution can appear on the ballot in November, following a hearing on Wednesday. Here’s what happened and what’s next.
Microsoft’s post-acquisition layoffs at Activision Blizzard have already caught the FTC’s eye. Now we know more about which subsidiary studios will take the hit.
Experts explore the claims made by self-proclaimed "barefooters" on TikTok.
The stories you need to start your day: A critical climate milestone, the ‘Eras Tour’ on streaming and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
California’s auto regulator, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), is investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday, where a driverless Waymo car collided with a cyclist, according to a report by Reuters. San Francisco cops said that the cyclist suffered non-fatal injuries, as per a report by SFGate. Waymo, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, said there was only one person in the car, who didn’t suffer injuries.
Toyota just dropped its Super Bowl LVIII commercial for the big game coming this Sunday.
GenAI might be one of the most exciting technologies today. With each new GenAI innovation, companies have to worry not only about staying on top of trends but validating what's working, all while maintaining a semblance of accuracy, compliance and security. Arcee, for instance, is creating solutions to help businesses securely train, benchmark and manage GenAI models, and Articul8 AI, an Intel spin-out, is building algorithm-powered enterprise software.
Google Bard is no more. Almost exactly a year after first introducing its (rushed) efforts to challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT, the company is retiring the name and rebranding Bard as Gemini, the name of its family of foundation models. Gemini Ultra will be a paid experience, though.
It's part of a $1.3 billion investment at its Kentucky facility.
A fledgling startup founded by one of OpenAI's first engineering hires is looking to "redefine manufacturing," with AI-powered factories for creating bespoke precision parts. Daedalus, as the company is called, is based in the southwestern German city of Karlsruhe, where its solo factory is currently housed. Here, Daedalus takes orders from industries such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, and semiconductors, each requiring unique components for their products.
Attentive.ai, a startup building vertical software for landscaping and construction services in the U.S., has raised $7 million in a new funding round as it looks to enhance its AI-led offerings and expand them to more businesses. Led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, the all-equity Series A round, which follows the earlier $5 million seed investment, also received participation from Attentive.ai's existing investors: Peak XV's Surge and InfoEdge Ventures. Additionally, Mumbai-based investment firm Tenacity Ventures has come on board this time through a secondary investment.
Do eggs raise your cholesterol? Is sea salt healthier than table salt? These 8 nutritionists clear up some common food myths and misconceptions.